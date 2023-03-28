Minecraft’s new secret weapon is the Dungeons & Dragons RPG: This is its new collaboration, with news for all players – Minecraft

Users of Mojang’s cubic title can access a 10-hour campaign with fantastic classes, monsters, and some dice rolls.

March 28, 2023, 19:02 – Updated March 28, 2023, 19:43

Is about one of the most popular games everso it is not surprising that Minecraft keep announcing collaborations with all kinds of entities. Their agreements reach up to iconic industry mascots as Sonic and even to well-known organizations such as the BBC but the Mojang team is now focusing on tabletop games through an initiative that involves one of the heavyweights in terms of role-playing experiences: Wizards of the Coast, known for being the distributors of Dungeons & Dragons.

Coming to the game in the form of DLC, this content will introduce a themed campaign of 10 hours of duration that will take us through adventures in which there is no lack of exploration of fortresses and the fight against monsters as iconic as the Beholder. With the possibility to choose between four character classes (Barbarian, Paladin, Mage and Rogue) and develop their skills, we can participate in combat of all kinds.

And do the famous dice rolls come in? Well yes, although they are not present in battles. In this sense, the expansion forces us to roll a 1D20 (the 20-sided dice) in conversations, which can lead to unexpected outcomes depending on the approach we want to carry out with a creature. Which, in a nutshell, takes advantage of the existence of character abilities in D&D (Intimidation, Persuasion, etc.) with Minecraft characters.

Dungeons & Dragons players can also benefit from this agreement between Mojang and Wizards of the Coast, as the collaboration serves as an excuse to launch the book ‘Monster Compendium vol. 3: Minecraft Creatures‘, which will be available on 28th March. As any DM (Dungeon Master) will know well, the compilation books of beasts and hostile creatures are practically essential to create a campaign, so the addition of Minecraft enemies only expands the alternatives to test the players. of a table.





In 3D Games | After ten years of complaints, Minecraft developers finally fix the bug most hated by veteran players .