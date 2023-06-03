Mini camping with Harry Styles fans at Johan Cruijff Arena

Although teen idol Harry Styles’ first concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena won’t take place until tomorrow, dozens of fans are already waiting in tents and inflatable beds.

The British singer will perform on Sunday 4 June, Monday 5 June and Tuesday 6 June. Fans sit or lie on the field next to AFAS Live. Going a little further, the singer’s clothes are sold.

Eddie already spoke to a group of fans yesterday who indicated they would be staying the night. Police indicated to the newspaper that overnight stays around the Johan Cruijff Arena were prohibited and police could issue fines for the same. The question is whether it will happen. Some fans are already asleep during the day and probably wake each other up at night when the police arrive. Harry Styles fans aren’t the only ones waiting to be front and center. At around 2 this afternoon, dozens of fans were already seated in front of the Zigo Dome to watch R&B, hip-hop and pop singer SZA perform. She is performing tonight. She also performed on Thursdays, when there were long queues in front of the concert hall just before the doors opened.

Not only Harry Styles fans are walking on Johan Cruijff Boulevard on Sunday and Monday. Swedish heavy metal band Ghost will perform at AFAS Live on Sunday evening. The concert sold out and AFAS Live warned of large crowds due to Styles as well as the concert. a concert of British singer and musician Peter Brian Gabriel. two nights Harry Styles has performed in the city several times. Last year he was in the Zigo Dome. Long lines then formed in front of the concert hall, and some fans reported sleeping there for two nights. Brit was already at the Zigo Dome in 2018 and Styles was at AFAS Live in 2017. He performed twice in the city with the group One Direction, of which Styles was known. The Johan Cruijff Arena will open at 6pm on June 4, 5 and 6. The singer will perform from 8.45 pm and the concert will end around 10.30 pm.

