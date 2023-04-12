minimum and recommended requirements on PC

Minecraft remains one of the most played games of all time. Thousands of hours of videos on YouTube and Twitch prove it, but like any game, it must be updated and offer new content. Here comes Minecraft Legends, which has several new features that make it really attractive to all fans of the franchise, but can your PC move it? Will it have Ray Tracing? To find out, you must continue reading, because here we tell you the minecraft legends requirements for pc and his release date.

Microsoft has put the batteries with one of its fetish title, which, after its purchase, now faces a new title that has as its main attraction four heroes to choose from and a series of shorts and visual art of a new invoice. Will it be enough to attract all the players?

Minecraft Legends, requirements for PC

The main plot is based on the fact that the piglins They are invading Overworld and to remedy it you will have to choose between four heroes and discover the story behind it all. Because this game is that, a story, not a chronicle, where we will have to create our own legend.

The heroes are divided between a witty villager, a mischievous pig, a laid-back zombie and a very cheeky llama. Microsoft comments that they have thought about how each of the characters would see the world with the idea that the decisions we make in the game will influence the course of its history, which gives a very interesting incentive to the development of the game.

Having said this and understanding what this new game is going to be about, we are going to know the requirements for Minecraft Legends.

Minima

Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU -> Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent

RAM -> 8GB

GPU -> GTX 780 or AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520

DX12

Storage -> 24GB

recommended

Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU -> 3.4GHz Intel Core i5 or equivalent

RAM -> 8GB

GPU -> NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

DX12

Storage -> 24GB

As we can see, the requirements are very affordable on both PC and laptop and it does not require current hardware at all. Processors advertised asi5 3.4GHz They are easily obtainable and at a really very cheap price, whether current or previous.

Something similar happens with graphics cards, since a GTX 1060 It is really cheap and it is easy to choose something better within more modern ranges, with equally low prices. In addition, it hardly requires RAM memory, since 8GB It is more than affordable in the middle of 2023.

Regarding its price and its release date, it will have two versions that will be released on the same day. The first will be the normal version that will cost €39.99while we will have a Deluxe Edition version with a cost of 49.99 euros on Steam. In both cases, Minecraft Legends will be available from the day 18 of this month on the main platforms, being able to book now.

In addition, and almost surprisingly, Microsoft has dubbed the game and also features subtitles, something that is appreciated seeing how the budget is cut in titles with much more tradition.