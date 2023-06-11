Minister van Quickenborn talking to students about the Sanda Dia process: “Don’t be deaf to all the questions and criticisms” (Leuven)

Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborn (Open VLD) will speak to students about the Sanda Dia trial on Thursday evening. he announced on sunday seventh day set out to do so, and is now making it official.

The verdict in the case surrounding Sanda Dia’s death stirs up a lot of emotion, not least among Leuven students. Several protests have already taken place on the Ladeugeplein. Van Quickenborn therefore wants to talk to the students themselves about the punishment in Belgium.

“Sanda Dia’s death and the Giant Gum trial have stirred up a lot of emotion. There is a lot of outrage and sadness. Young people and students are left out of questions and criticism. Justice should not be deaf to her. That’s why we in Leuven on Thursday evening Will talk to every student who needs it.Not to give one-sided speeches, but to listen and answer questions, the minister said in a statement on his social media.

The debate will take place on Thursday at 7 pm in Alma 2, an area of ​​KU Leuven. “The ministry has contacted us to facilitate this debate,” says Sigrid Sommers, a spokesperson for KU Leuven. “We are happy to provide a venue. It has been organized entirely on his initiative.” It is not yet clear whether Rector Luke Sales will also attend the debate, although the minister has announced his presence. seventh day on Sunday.

