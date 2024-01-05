Ministry of Health provides recommendations to protect health in the summer – Health and well-being

The Ministry of Health recalled the main prevention measures to enjoy the summer without suffering from the health problems typical of the season.

With the arrival of the warmer months, various health conditions begin to increase with seasonal prevalence, such as heat stroke and problems related to sun exposure. In response to this situation, the Ministry of Health of Entre Ríos reminded us of care and preventive measures.

In that sense, it was recommended to take into account that days with high temperatures and humidity can constitute a great health risk, especially for young girls and boys and older adults. This is why it is suggested to stay in cool, ventilated places, wear cotton clothes and maintain proper hydration to avoid heat stroke.

In the case of older adults, the ministry suggests that they drink water even if they are not thirsty; While in the case of children, the recommendation is that responsible adults keep giving them fluids continuously, without waiting for the children to ask for it, and, in the case of infants, breastfeed them frequently.

You should also pay attention to symptoms of exhaustion caused by high temperatures, which is a step before heat stroke. These symptoms are: fatigue or weakness; excessive sweating; Feeling of suffocating heat and thirst; Fever; muscle cramps; loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting; Headache; irritability or inconsolable crying in little ones; Dizziness or fainting.

In the presence of these symptoms, the person should be moved to a cool and ventilated place; You should be given cool water with half a teaspoon of salt per liter, and it is also recommended that you take a bath. You should not take fever-reducing medications and should consult a health professional if you encounter a condition with these characteristics.

solar exhibition

You should avoid the hours of 10 am to 4 pm as well as intense sports and sporting activities that cause excessive sweating. It is also advisable to use a hat or cap with a visor, frequently moisten the head and body parts and always use sunscreen, preferably factor 30 or higher, in open areas and even on cloudy days. Use. It is important to reapply every two hours, or after going into water or sweating.

It should also be taken into account that children under one year of age should not be directly exposed to the sun and from six months onwards, sunscreen can be used for situations in which they may occasionally be exposed to the sun. Come in. If sunburn occurs, it is recommended to use cold compresses, give fluids and consult the health system.