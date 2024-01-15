MIR 2024 Allotment of Places: Questions and Answers

He Electronic selection for applicants for Special Health Training (FSE) to begin from April 1 2024. In case of Nursing, Pharmacy and Psychology, the elections will start on the same day, whereas, forFor medicine, it will be April 5. In case of MIR, the awarding will start from April 8. For EIR, FIR and PIR it will be April 4. At Medical Writing we have prepared a list of frequently asked questions so that you do not have any doubts when choosing a position and the award process.





What do I need to access the MIR, EIR, FIR and PIR electronic location elections?

To access the FSE election system you will need to have a Electronic Signature, To do this, you can use three different means: electronic certificates, CL@VE or non-cryptographic authentication and signing based on agreed keys.





When can I apply for my place at FSE?

In case of Nursing, Pharmacy and Psychology degrees, you can apply for one post from 10:00 am on April 1, 2024.

In case of Medicine, the deadline will open on April 4, 2024 at 10:00 am.





How many MIR, EIR, FIR and PIR locations can I request? Is there a maximum number?

There is no limit to choice. The Ministry of Health recommends and emphasizes on choosing based on individual interests and preferences They should be selected in order of preference. Furthermore, they ask that, if there are places where they are not willing to go, they be removed from the election list. He explains, “If you want to secure a place, it is recommended that you request for more places than the number of places offered in the session you have called for.”





How will I know that I have completed the selection process correctly?

Once the selection process is complete, you will receive an email Document in PDF format with the list of locations you have processed And your order of priority.





Do I need to modify my application if I already have rewarded places?

Once the allotment process starts, the places that were in your list can be allotted soon. This does not change the validity of your request. It is not necessary to eliminate places that have already been awarded, You will be awarded the first available place in your processed application. When you consult your application, you will see the updated quota and offer values ​​based on previously awarded rewards.





Is prior approval required at a private centre? Which places have regional quotas?

The Convocation Order does not provide for prior approval for choice of venue in any privately owned centre. A regional quota has been established in the Autonomous Community of Galicia. With specialization in Pathological Anatomy, Angiology and Vascular Surgery, Nuclear Medicine, Medical Oncology and Otorhinolaryngology.





What is Simulate and how can I use it?

follow the platform It allows to obtain information about the possibility of obtaining a certain position according to the preferences formulated by the applicants preceding them in the serial number. It will perform a decision simulation before each daily decision session.





Can I check the places given at the end of the allotment session?

If it hasn’t been your turn yet, but you want to, visit the Ministry of Health website to see which places have already been awarded ‘Consultation of respected places’ sectionYou will be able to view the awarded positions after each awards season ends.

In Nursing and Medicine you will be able to Consult the vacancies since the end of the first session of the award The number of places, and will be updated after each session.





What should I do once I have been offered a place?

When you are provided with your location, you will receive a credential with the awarded location in the email. Thus, in You must contact the Teaching Commission on the first working day after allocation of a place of the center or teaching unit where you are going to undergo special health training to arrange mandatory pre-medical examination.





On what day will I join my assigned MIR, EIR, PIR or FIR position?

At the end, Incorporation will take place on May 6 or 7, 2024.