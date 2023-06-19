Mirabrug closed to cyclists and pedestrians for three weeks (Hmm)

On Monday, De Vlaamse Waterweg (VWW) began renovation work on the Mirabrug over the Derme between Hamme and Waasmünster. The steel parts of the bridge will be cleaned this week and the cross-river connection will remain in use. From next Monday, June 26, Mirabrug will be completely closed for three weeks.

Renovation works included cleaning of all steel parts of the bridge, complete cleaning of braking work (wooden picket fence at the top and bottom of the bridge), refurbishing of the wooden road surface and refurbishing of the pedestrian area. communication service. “During the first week (from June 19 to 23), the steel parts of the bridge will be cleaned. The bridge will then be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians who can only cross the bridge on foot. Because a mobile crane is used from the abutment for other works, the bridge will be completely closed to all traffic from Monday 26 June until 14 July. The diversion for cyclists and pedestrians is along a nearby bridge to the N41. In early August, the bridge will be closed again for a week (from Monday 7 to Friday 11 August) for completion of road surface refurbishment and refurbishment.