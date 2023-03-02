Misiones Gamer confirmed the schedule of tours of the province until Easter

The project promoted by Silicon Misiones, which seeks to promote electronic sports in the province, continues the tour through its mobile classroom throughout the territory.

The call is for people aged 14 and over, according to the legal regulations of the games.

The Misiones Gamer trailer continues to visit the different locations in order to bring a professional experience closer to young people, and simultaneously search for talent in different video games in order to form an e-sports missionary team, trained to represent the province in national competitions and international.

The hours for access to the mobile classroom are from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., while the exact location in each town will be informed daily from the official Instagram account @misionesgamerok.

Those interested can attend with a prior appointment, reserved from the Silicon Misiones website, siliconmisiones.gob.ar. In turn, the available games are FIFA, Valorant, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

Confirmed calendar until Easter

Colonia Aurora, from March 3 to 5

May 25, from 6 to 9

Santa Rita, from 10 to 12

Alba Posse, from 13 to 16

Panambi, from 17 to 19

Florentino Ameghino, from 20 to 23

The Ferns, from 24 to 26

Campo Ramón, from 27 to 30

General Alvear, from April 31 to 2

Finally, prior to Easter, they will be present in Colonia Alberdi from April 3 to 6.

In another sense, in order to be more connected with the public, Misiones Gamer created WhatsApp and Telegram groups, in order to share information and content on a daily basis related to gaming activities and industry. The revenue links are shared on the instagram account itself.

In February the first Free Fire tournament took place

The Misiones Gamer group with its references Martín Lucero and Agustín Vinuesa, launched the first tournament carried out by the organization.

About 300 young missionaries participated online from their devices.

The prize consisted of a large number of gems, which within the video game serve to improve the equipment and performance of each player. In a final heads-up, the winner of the contest was Fabricio Alencastro, who defeated Fabian Gómez who obtained second place.

In turn, they anticipated that the next tournament for the month of March will be Valorant. The details and requirements will be announced on the social networks of Misiones Gamer in the coming days.