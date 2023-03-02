Misiones Gamer confirmed the schedule of tours until Easter

Visits to towns in Alto Uruguay and the downtown area are part of the schedule. The project promoted by Silicon Misiones seeks to promote electronic sports in the province. The mobile classroom disembarks tomorrow March 3 in Colonia Aurora.

The trailer for Gamer Missions continues with visits to different locations in order to bring professional experience to young people. Simultaneously, talents are sought in different video games to form an e-sports missionary teamtrained to represent the province in national and international competitions.

So that those interested can get closer, the list of cities that will visit in Alto Uruguay and the Central zone and the dates were announced.

He Hours for access to the mobile classroom are from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Meanwhile, the exact location in each town will be informed day by day from the official account @misionesgamerok.

Those interested can attend with a previous turnreserved from Silicon Missions website, siliconmisiones.gob.ar. In turn, the available games are FIFA, Valorant, Counter Strike: global offensive and League of Legends.

Confirmed calendar until Easter

Aurora Colonyfrom 3 to 5 March – 25 of Mayfrom 6 to 9 – Santa Ritafrom 10 to 12 – Alba Possefrom 13 to 16 – panambifrom 17 to 19 – Florentino Ameghinofrom 20 to 23 – The fernsfrom 24 to 26 – Ramon Fieldfrom 27 to 30 – General Alvearfrom April 31 to 2

Finally, prior to Holy Week, they will be present at Colonia Alberdi from April 3 to 6.

In order to be more connected with the public, from Gamer Missions WhatsApp groups were created and Telegram. By these means, information and content is shared daily about the activities and industry gaming. The income links are shared on the Instagram account itself.

In February the 1st Free Fire tournament took place

Gamer missions, with their references Martin Lucero and Agustin Vinuesalaunched the first Free Fire tournament, which was held in February. Around 300 young missionaries participated. online from your devices.

The prize consisted of a large number of gems, which within the video game serve to improve the equipment and performance of each player. In a final heads up, the winner of the contest was Fabricio Alencastrowho beat Fabian Gómez who obtained second place.

In turn, they anticipated the next tournament for March will be Valorant. The details and requirements will be announced on the social networks of Misiones Gamer in the coming days.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

In other news