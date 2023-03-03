“Misiones Gamer” confirmed the tour schedule of its mobile classroom until Easter

The project promoted by Silicon Misiones, which seeks to promote electronic sports in the Province, continues the journey through its mobile classroom throughout the missionary territory. The call is for people aged 14 and over, according to the legal regulations of the games.

The trailer for “Misiones Gamer” continues to visit the different locations in order to bring a professional experience to young people and, simultaneously, look for talent in different video games in order to form an eSports missionary team, trained to represent the Province in competitions National and international.

It should be noted that the hours for access to the mobile classroom are from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., while the exact location in each town will be informed daily from the official Instagram account: @misionesgamerok.

Those interested can attend with a prior appointment, reserved from the Silicon Misiones website: https://siliconmisiones.gob.ar/. In turn, the available games are FIFA, Valorant, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

-Calendar confirmed until Easter

Colonia Aurora, from March 3 to 5

May 25, from 6 to 9

Santa Rita, from 10 to 12

Alba Posse, from 13 to 16

Panambi, from 17 to 19

Florentino Ameghino, from 20 to 23

The Ferns, from 24 to 26

Campo Ramón, from 27 to 30

General Alvear, from April 31 to 2

Colonia Alberdi from April 3 to 6

In another aspect, in order to be more connected with the public, from “Misiones Gamer”, WhatsApp and Telegram groups were created, in order to share information and content day by day, related to activities and “Gaming Industry”. The income links are shared on the aforementioned Instagram account.

-In February the first Free Fire tournament was held

The group of “Misiones Gamer”, with its references Martín Lucero and Agustín Vinuesa, launched the first tournament carried out by the organization. About 300 young missionaries participated online from their devices.

The prize consisted of a large number of gems, which within the video game serve to improve the equipment and performance of each player. In a final heads-up, the winner of the contest was Fabricio Alencastro, who defeated Fabian Gómez who obtained second place.

In turn, they anticipated that the next tournament for the month of March will be Valorant. The details and requirements will be announced on the social networks of Misiones Gamer in the coming days.

CE Multimedia / RMM