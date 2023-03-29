Misiones Gamer presented the Valorant tournament – ​​Economis

The project promoted by Silicon Misiones, which seeks to promote electronic sports in the province, organized its second video game tournament. On Friday, March 31, there will be the first confrontations and on Saturday, April 1, the grand finale.

The competition of one of the most famous shooter games of the moment comes to the territory thanks to Misiones Gamer. The modality will be online, so any resident over the age of 14 who is throughout the province can participate. Those interested in registering must complete the following form: https://forms.gle/XCwHZVcaVAuWPhgL7 in addition to meeting other fundamental requirements.

Valorant is one of the trending video games in the Misiones Gamer mobile classroom. The coordinators Agustín Vinuesa and Martín Lucero, expressed that the objective is to hold a tournament per month, due to the “good level of players that we have in the red land.” After the successful Free Fire meeting -the first tournament held- now comes a new challenge that promises to be exciting.

Requirements to participate in the Valorant tournament:

-It will take place on 3/31 and 4/1 – The tournament will last two days.

-Available for people over 14 years of age (according to the legal regulations of shooting games).

-8 teams will participate. Members can sign up with an armed team, or contact @misionesgamerok’s instagram to integrate a group in order to form a squad.

– Must be silver rank or higher. Therefore, when completing the form, they will be subject to verification by the organizers, who will choose the best 8 outfits.

– It is exclusive for residents of Misiones.

It should be noted that on both days the clashes will be broadcast live from the /misionesgamer twitch.

The trailer continues its tour

The Misiones Gamer trailer, a mobile unit equipped with professional computers, tours different locations every week. Through training, it seeks to give the opportunity to video game players who want to face this passion as a paid profession.

From this Monday the 27th to Thursday the 30th of March, they will be in Campo Ramón. On Friday the 31st they will leave for General Alvear where they will park until April 2nd. Later, prior to Easter, they will be presented in Colonia Alberdi from April 3 to 6.

The hours for access to the mobile classroom are from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the exact location in each town will be reported day by day from the official instagram account @misionesgamerok. Those interested can attend with a prior appointment, reserved from the website of siliconmisiones.gob.ar/misionesgamer