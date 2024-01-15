Misogi: The Japanese method copied at Harvard with which NBA players train and helps them be happier (with less)

Michael Easter is a famous person American health journalist And is also a professor at the University of Nevada. After a personal crisis, he began adopting a lifestyle contrary to everything he had written. She took a step to find herself again A journey of more than a year to discover the truth secret of happiness People who live differently or who have investigated it: sages, adventurers, scientists and monks who described them as ‘the essence of well-being’.

One of the people with whom he learned the most doctor marcus elliottProfessor at Harvard and owner of P3A sports science center that uses Biometric data to improve performance Some of the professional athletes and those who have become famous for giving advice to some of the best NBA players, gradually increase their resistance level and improve their data. What Easter discovered is that, in addition, all of these players felt much happier after practicing Elliott’s method, which was inspired by it. Japanese Misogyce.

What is Misogi? The Japanese method that helps you discover your true physical potential

The origin of the first misogi is legendary and is explained in Kojiki, Japan’s oldest surviving book Dated 711. One of the myths told in it is that of the god Izanagi, who, facing the pain of his wife’s death, went to the underworld to try to get her back. When she reached there and saw how decomposed she was (she was no goddess) she ran away. When he reached his living area, he immersed himself in the icy shore because he had a revelation that this was the only way to purify himself after living in that gray world of the caves of death. To his surprise, when he came out of the frozen lake he found a hitherto unknown force And, above all, ACmental clarity This helped him to take on the toughest tasks and win in all of them.

From this legend, a stream of development is underway in Japan based on misogi: trials that reset the mind and strength. They make people feel that they consider it their limit are the ones who have been Planted them myself.

Dr. Marcus Elliott started practicing it and transferred it to the world of sports where he has achieved results by being studied at Harvard as a success story. Elliott not only teaches it but also practices it with his “patients” and when Easter approached him on his “pilgrimage” of happiness gurus, he invited him to go out and practice it with him.

misogi rules Eliot’s:

it must be very difficult

You should have approximately equal initial chances of succeeding or failing.

You shouldn’t risk your life

After practicing it for years and putting it into practice with hundreds of athletes, a Harvard professor came to this conclusion: “Modern humans have an unsatisfied need to do what is really hard for us. Studies from my department confirm this. and demonstrate that depression, anxiety, and sense of belonging are closely related to the fact that Nor we tempt ourselves,

Journalist Easter decided to start Misogi and asked Elliott if he thought they were going to achieve it, to which the scientist replied: “I have not been able to overcome my last two misunderstandings, But they have refreshed me and also provided me with energy. “You have to find your potential beyond what you think you are, and that’s the real lesson.”

Harvard Misogi is a challenge for you

Professor Elliott gave Easter another guideline before starting his misogi: Forbidden take pictures and less Upload it to social networks Or bragging about it (the exact opposite of what are known as “viral challenges”). “Today the majority of people live in front of the gallery,” the researcher explained, “although for me there are misogyny, part of their value lies in the fact that I do it for myself, at times I would like to abandon it, and I do so. Could because no one’s watching me or gonna find out. But if you don’t give up it’ll be for the best reason: because you are observing yourself, And there you will know whether you are capable or not do things alone and for yourself And not for others or to pat them on the back.

Easter set out on a month-long trip through Alaska, carrying a backpack, interviewing people who live differently and who claim that the conditions of comfort and abundance in which we live today (in most of the world ) Both are making us sad. And those experiences are captured in a The book “The Comfort Trap” (Peninsula ed.). The conclusion is clear: “We are all very bad at new things, but repeatedly leaving your comfort zone and rethinking your perceived limitations has many benefits that cannot be ignored.”