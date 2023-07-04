Miss Leeve (61) closes the school gates behind her and goes ‘on holiday forever’ after 40 years (Oosterzell)

Miss Leeuw de Kuyper (61) closed the school doors of De Wegwizzer, the primary school in Balleghem, after forty years. “I look back with a lot of gratitude,” she says.

Miss Lieve de Kuyper (61) walked out of the gates of De Wegweijer’s school on Friday carrying a suitcase for the last time and still with some pain in her heart. She is retiring after a career of forty years, although she calls it “going on vacation forever”, which is why she took a suitcase with her.

It was Leeve’s dream to work at De Wegwizzer in Balgem, since she went to school there as a young girl. “I knew already in the fourth year: I was going to be a teacher,” says Leev. “I’m so happy that my dream has come true.”

Busy man

Liv looks back on her career with great gratitude. “I’ve always had a great management team and great collaborators, and I’m grateful for what I’ve been able to teach the students,” says Leeve. She teaches new teachers to always be supportive of their students.

What does the future hold for Liv? “Everything,” she says. “I am a busy woman and want to travel a lot with my husband, learn to line dance, sing in a choir and spend a lot of time with my six precious grandchildren,” she concludes.