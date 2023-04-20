Missha Names Elizabeth Olsen as Global Ambassador

Translated by



The South Korean brand of skincare Missha named American actress Elizabeth Olsen as her global ambassador.

In this role, Elizabeth Olsen will be the face of her new campaign “Beauty is Reality”, which captures everyday life and presents the idea that beauty should be affordable and accessible.

The initiative aims to strengthen the brand’s presence as a global seal, promoting its long-standing identity in the international market and further expanding its best-selling products, available in a new look that embraces the South Korean brand’s Asian heritage made exclusively from made from natural ingredients, with little or no content of preservatives and other synthetic ingredients.

The redesigned packaging combines a minimalist and eco-friendly design, while the color of each label represents the main ingredient of each product, adding a sensorial touch. The new look will be available from mid-May on Missha.com.

According to a company statement, Olsen, known for her portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Scarlet Witch movie and WandaVision TV series, was selected for her ambition and intelligence that transcends her beauty and fame, aligning with the campaign message.

“When Missha approached me with an opportunity to be their ambassador, the most important factor was the message the brand wanted to convey,” said Olsen.

“Misssha’s ‘Beauty is Reality’ represents an innovative and practical message that I can support. Achieving exceptional quality does not necessarily require a high price. Missha’s goal is to create great products that are accessible to everyone, and we are honored to communicate that value to young women like me”.

Missha is the brand of skincare best seller from global beauty company Able C&C. Since its launch in 2000, it has offered effective products at affordable prices. It is currently present in 46 countries, including Portugal, and in more than 37,000 retail locations worldwide.

Able C&C, a top 100 global skin and beauty manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, has a portfolio that includes Stila, Cellapy and Bodyholic, among others.

