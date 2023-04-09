Missing Minnesota Mother’s Sister Madeline Kingsbury Reveals Final Text Just Minutes After She Disappears

Missing mother’s sister Madeline Kingsbury has revealed her last text messages.

Kingsbury, 26, and the father of her children dropped off their two children at the day care center around 8 am on March 31, the Winona Police Department said.

The father of her children, who has not been identified, told police that he and Kingsbury returned to her home together. He said he then borrowed Mrs. Kingsbury and returned to the residence around 10:00 to find it gone.

She also failed to show up for work, which was “very unlike her” and her cellphone, wallet, ID and jacket were found inside the home, police said.

Now, Megan Kingsbury, the missing woman’s sister, has revealed her sister’s last text message at 8:15 am on the day she disappeared.

“We were laughing about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or any of my family members or their other friends,” said Megan Kingsbury. fox news.

The alarm was raised when Mrs. Kingsbury failed to pick up her children from nursery, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”.

Later that night, Mrs. Kingbury tried in vain to contact her to confirm their plans for the next day.

“My mom texted me asking if I had heard from my sister that day because my mom had sent a couple of messages that went unanswered,” Megan said.

The family immediately feared a crime, according to Fox, since it is not normal for Mrs. Kingsbury go hours without answering the phone.

Authorities in Winona and neighboring Filmore County described Kingsbury’s disappearance as “involuntary” and “suspicious”, but no one was named as a person of interest as of Sunday morning.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, a mother of two, was last seen on March 31. (Winona Police)

“She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anyone. If she had a problem and wanted to run away, she would come to my house,” Megan said as well. Fox.

Two searches were organized on Friday and Saturday with over 2,600 volunteers helping to search 120,000 acres.

Authorities have asked residents of the town of Winona, Wilson Township and Hillsdale Township to search their areas, wooded properties, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious”.

Police diving teams and ATVs were also used in the searches. The Winona Police Department said Saturday that search efforts will be scaled back, but the investigation remains ongoing.

“As we develop new leads and new areas to search, law enforcement teams will conduct targeted searches,” a statement from the department read.

“We are not giving up and want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family. “

Madeline Kingsbury’s family has offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts (Winona Police)

Kingsbury’s sister declined to speculate on the theories circulating online and asked that the focus remain on finding her sister.

“There’s a lot of speculation, of course, with people coming up with theories and asking us a lot of questions that we can’t answer,” Megan told Fox. “We just want to keep the focus on finding her. We are asking people (to) keep your eyes and ears open.”

The father told investigators he left the Kingsbury home around 10am, driving in his dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town minivan.

He said he returned later that day and found that Mrs. Kingsbury was not at home.

The police seem to be focused on the movements of Ms. Kingsbury and asked for the public’s help in tracking her travels on the day of her disappearance.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams confirmed the vehicle is not missing and both the van and Kingsbury’s home were searched.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle matching the description of the van driving out of the house along freeways and through Winona and Fillmore counties before returning to the house. On Wednesday, police declined to say who was driving the van.

After the vehicle returned home, it is believed to have gone nowhere else.

“That’s not information we can share at this time,” Williams said.

The delegate said that “there is nothing to indicate that she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle”.