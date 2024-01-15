NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told managers that umpires will be more vigilant this year in determining whether to call infractions by infielders.

MLB is concerned that out-of-ball infielders could disrupt runners, violating Rule 6.01, and indicated that this increased emphasis would only apply to the bases, not home plate.

This MLB decision was initially reported by ESPN.

Adjustments to its application occurred when MLB changed the base running rule this offseason. As he approached first base to include part of the fairball field, he decided to widen the runners’ lane.

MLB reduced the pitch clock from two seconds to 18 seconds with runners on base and also reduced the number of mound visits to speed up games.

The new runner’s lane replaces a rule that had been in place since 1882 when the National League decided to force runners to stay within three feet of the wrong side of the bases in the final 45 feet between home plate and first . Those who violated this rule were ejected for interfering with the infielders’ throwing.

This rule was made to avoid confrontation. The foul line ran through the middle of the bases until the pads were moved into legal territory in 1887.