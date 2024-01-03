MLB suspends former New York City manager

Rob Manfred The MLB commissioner punished a former New York Mets manager this Friday. After meeting him he broke the DL rule.

billy appler, who served as general manager of the Big Apple Army until 2023. He was suspended for one year, the league announced release Press release, shared on social networks by Enrique Rojas

Former Metropolitan executive, who resigned after being appointed by the club david stearns As president of baseball operations, he became the seventh person to be placed on the ineligible list under Manfred’s administration.

Two of that group have been pardoned. Former manager of the Atlanta Braves John CoppolellaDue to the signature scam kevin matton And jennary mejiaWho failed anti-d**g test three times and was banned for life, but later pardoned.

New York Mets manager fakes injury

commissioner Rob Manfred Former New York Mets general manager suspended until 2024 billy appler, The manager was accused of providing false information about his players’ injuries and abusing the disabled list.

“Injuries were deliberately planned”, the boss of the world’s best baseball explained in a statement. ,They provided false documents to justify it in 2022 and 2023.,

big league They said Billy Eppler will spend all of 2024 on the ineligible list. This means that during that time you will not be able to get a job in any other organization. Once the next World Series is over, he will be delisted and have an opportunity to rejoin.

This is the seventh similar sanction for Manfred, with Mejia and Coppolella also being vetted under his management. Roberto Alomar, chris corea, brandon tubman And mickey callaway,