MLC is also sold in short supply

Photo: Cuba Noticias 360

Text: Editorial Cuba Noticias 360

Empty refrigerators and shelves decorated with several rows of the same products, shop assistants who can’t remember when they last sold wet wipes and barely two or three customers per floor: this is the panorama that fills the interior with many freely convertible currencies. Store Shows These days, the country is suffering from a chronic shortage that is no longer limited to trading only in the national currency.

Even MLC stores have not escaped the inability to maintain a stable assortment, which had plagued the entire network operating in CUC before the so-called ordering task just five years ago.

At the time, Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil assured in front of television cameras that MLC stores would allow businesses to be supplied in national currency and that establishments with Cuban money would not disappear. “That is not Cuba, nor will it ever be.” However, his statement was belied by the harsh reality of the island and became one of the most viral memes in recent years.

Today, not only are the few remaining stores out of stock in national currency, but in those that operate in MLC, prices rise from one day to the next without telling anyone and the products are of dubious quality.

The situation is even more tense in the interior of the country, as marketing seems to follow the adage that Havana is Cuba and the rest is landscape; A principle that forces “guajiros” to settle for what comes to stores or buy products sold at a premium in the capital and resellers through a parallel distribution network that is comparable to port-transportation. Has proven to be more accurate. -Internal economy.

This partly explains why the sausages have been conspicuous by their absence for months in MLC stores in provinces such as Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Ciego de Ávila and the packages are sold quietly on portals and social networks.

The same happens with jams, rarely seen in Cimex and Caribe stores in the central region, or with the most affordable meats for the Cuban pocket: hot dogs, picadillos, hamburgers…, which can be stored in the refrigerator for months. I am not cold. From the field.”

The “more affordable” concept, of course, does not include beef or pork balls, which must be purchased according to the weight of the package at prices between 10 and 20 MLC per kilogram, as shop assistants refuse to cut. This, so the price of a piece of meat can easily exceed 100 MLC and even more. A price that Elon Musk can pay without hesitation, but not the majority of Cubans, who pass by the refrigerator, eat the shrunken meat and leave them where they are, almost fossilized due to poor demand. Have become.

Personal hygiene and household hygiene items also get destroyed according to the season. Currently, for example, none of Sancti Spiritus’ stores carry even a single brand of wet wipes, nor even the cheapest sanitary pads in the many stores it serves in provinces like Villa Clara and Cienfuegos. Which have “disappeared” from the map. Why are the goods manufactured in the Mariel Special Development Zone also not there? It seems as if no one has any responsibility to explain this.

Even that won’t help much. Consumers need to find what they are looking for, rather than hearing over and over again that a blockade is to blame for the shortage.