‘Moana’ live-action remake gets a release date – NewsMonkey

planned remake of Moana Will hit theaters in the summer of 2025. It has been announced by Dwayne Johnson. He is involved in the Disney project as a producer and actor.

You Can See the Live-Action Remake in Cinemas Right Now the little Mermaid, This is already the umpteenth Disney reworking of a classic animated film. Nevertheless, plans for the new remake are far from over. So today came the news that a live-action remake of bambi Found a director.

Before that film is released in cinemas, though, we’ll get to see it first. snow White, Mufasa: The Lion King And Moana, The latter film has now got an official release date as well. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announced its live-action remake on Instagram Moana It will have an international release on June 27, 2025. “It is my pleasure to share with you and your families the legends, songs and dances of our Polynesian culture,” the actor wrote.

Disney only announced two months ago that a live-action remake was coming. Moana, It was also announced that Dwayne Johnson would return as Maui and Auli’i Cravalho would return as Moana. The film studio received a lot of criticism for that announcement because the original film Moana 2016 dates only.

Animated Film Moana Followed the main character Moana, an adventurous teenager and daughter of the chieftain. After being chosen by the sea, she sets out on a journey in an effort to save her people. There he encounters the once mighty god Maui, who guides him in his quest to become a sailor.