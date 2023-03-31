Model Adam Levine’s wife laughs at husband’s cheating scandal after having baby with him | celebrities

Behati Prinsloo has shown that she is not the least bit shaken by the cheating scandal surrounding her husband, Adam Levine.

Affair rumors surfaced in September 2022, when model and influencer Sumner Stroh said she had been the Maroon 5 frontman’s lover for about a year. After she made this report in a TikTok video – supporting the allegation with screenshots of flirtatious conversations she would have had with the 43-year-old artist – four other women came forward to make the same type of accusation about the singer, who ended up denying the rumors in a statement on Instagram.

“I didn’t have an affair. But anyway, I crossed the line during an unfortunate time in my life. In some ways, it became inappropriate; I dealt with it and took proactive steps to remedy it with my family,” he said at the time. “My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. Being so naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I will never make that again. I I take full responsibility. We will get through this and we will get through this together.”

With that, Alex Cooper, who presents the videocast ‘Call Her Daddy’, decided to announce his new interview with actor Adam DeVine joking about the scandal involving Levine this Monday (6). “I have to tell you that I was a huge Maroon 5 fan. And I’m glad you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the infidelity scandal in your marriage. How many times have you cheated with other women you’ve met on Instagram? “, she says in a cut of her show whose angle does not reveal the interviewee with a similar name to the star of Maroon 5 (see below).

While several of Cooper’s followers were in an uproar at the possibility of watching a bombastic interview with Levine, Prinsloo appeared in the comments field to show that she also sees humor in the situation involving her husband. “LOL”, the model laughed in the post (“LOL” is an acronym in English for “laughing out loud”, or “laughing out loud”).

Of course, the famous comment did not go unnoticed in Cooper’s publication. “Queen behavior,” said one fan, while another claimed, “Now I’m confused. Why would she comment if this is about her husband? What’s going on?”

“It must be bad to see your marriage made a joke, I imagine,” commented someone else.

“I wouldn’t say ‘LOL’ babe,” said another. “If I were you… I wouldn’t see anything funny about this situation.”

Prinsloo has yet to comment on Cooper’s prank at press time.

After fooling her fans by mentioning Levine’s case, the podcaster finally revealed on Instagram that it was all a joke. “It’s Adam DeVine, not Adam Levine, thank God,” she said in another video, this time showing her real guest.

Adam Levine has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014. They are the parents of Dusty Rose, six years old, Gio Grace, four, and a baby who, according to Peoplewas born on January 30th.

So far, the couple has not announced the gender and name of the child.