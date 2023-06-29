Model San Vloet’s dream wedding in Puglia

When you think of a dream wedding, summery images of a Southern European location will probably immediately spring to your mind. That’s exactly the kind of marriage experienced by model and entrepreneur Sanae Vloet. Last week she married her great love – and business partner (the two run matcha brand Nekohama) – Max Ando at an idyllic Masseria near Fasano in the Italian region of Puglia. The two said yes amidst ancient olive groves, followed by a wedding party with Puglian food and matcha wedding cake, and where people danced until the early hours.

Engagement

San and Max met in 2017 when they both lived in New York. on one rooftop party They were introduced to each other during Fashion Week, after which they struck up a conversation and left the party together. “In the elevator he asked if I wanted to have a drink with him at the bar. Then we sat there for two hours,” says Sanne. This is followed by the first real date which takes place at Max’s favorite dumpling restaurant in Chinatown. They then visited three more bars before dropping her off at her West Village home.

Four years later, the couple, who now live together in Los Angeles, returned to New York for a business trip. Sanne: “It was only Valentine’s Day at the time, so Max suggested we go to the dumpling place again from our first date. That night we did everything exactly like we did on our first date. When we finally got to his apartment, he knelt down on the street in the pouring rain. I had no idea at all!”

love for italy

The couple had their eyes set on Italy from the start, because of “the good weather and the good food”. After visiting several places in Tuscany, San and Max decided to head to Puglia, the home of chefs Floriano Pellegrino and Isabella Potti, who together run the Michelin-starred restaurant Brothers. “Three years ago, during Covid, I stayed with Floriano and Isabella for a month,” Sanne explains. “I thought the area was very beautiful, very different from the rest of Italy. We joked, “If we get married, we’ll be here.” Finally, we found a location that really suited us.

This became the Masseria Calderici near Fasano. “When we got there, we knew: Oh! That is the matter, We wanted to spend a nice week with friends before our wedding. It shouldn’t feel like an official wedding, but like a little get-together,” says Sanne. A total of 95 guests gathered on the first day Apulian Street Food Night All stalls selling local food from fish to cheese and bread ice cream, “Everyone could move around and interact with each other. Soon speakers were brought in and a party started. I was having so much fun that I had to force myself to go to bed a little early.

classic and elegant

The next day was all about the ceremony and the wedding party. Around noon, sans bridesmaids—including Dutch models Maude Velzen, Daphne Groeneveld, and Julia van Os—arrived to get ready together. They were dressed in fresh yellow Shona Joy outfits, which went well with the old olive groves of Masseria. “They were like my lemons,” joked San. “My own lemon tree.”

Sonny had a total of three dresses: a dress cut out Monet’s first day, one winged party dress A classic wedding dress from Taller Marmo for the party and from Pronovias for the ceremony. “When I started modeling, I walked a few times for Pronovius in Barcelona. it was always like this events And I knew: I want to get married that very day. I wear the biggest and weirdest outfits to work, so I wanted something classic and elegant for my wedding,” says Sanne.