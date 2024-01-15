“Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen reunite to watch ‘Kiddo’ Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ school play

Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on ‘Modern Family’

This isn’t the first time Ferguson supported his TV daughter — whom he starred with after taking over the role of Lily in Season 3 — as the show ended in 2020 after 11 seasons.

Last November, the Broadway star took part in one of the actress’ school productions. He shared a photo of the two back together on Instagram and praised their performance Burn,

In the caption, the Emmy-nominated actor mentioned how “crazy” it is that Anderson-Emmons was the same age as 3-year-old Beckett, the younger of their two sons, when they first met. He also praised Anderson-Emmons’ performance, writing, “Watch her now!!! Congratulations, Aubrey! You were so great! love you! You make a pretend dad proud ❤️.”

complete modern Family The cast, except Ty Burrell, recently reunited in November 2023. According to Sofia Vergara, who shared photos on Instagram of them spending time with the on-screen family, it was the “first” time that almost the entire ensemble was in the same room since the April 2020 series finale.

The photos Vergara, 51, shared included Anderson-Emmons, Bowen, Ferguson, Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter and more — including one of Burrell with Winter, 26. There is a framed picture. , 56, in his absence.

When Ferguson posted about the gathering, he described it as “almost” perfect and shared that the audience was able to make it as well. “Our two dads, Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan, were there too,” he said.

Most of the cast of the Emmy-winning comedy have remained close since the show’s 11-season finale, with many of them reuniting at Hyland and Wells Adams’s wedding in 2022 and many often sharing their memories by attending each other’s productions. Showing support. events.

modern Family Can be streamed in full on Hulu.

