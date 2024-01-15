“Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen reunite to watch ‘Kiddo’ Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ school play

The on-screen family came together again to show support for the young actress as she appeared in her school production ‘The Theory of Relativity’.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will always show his support for his TV daughter!

The 48-year-old actor shared on Instagram that he has a mini-modern Family Reunited with Julie Bowen and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons — who played Michelle’s sister and daughter, respectively, on the ABC sitcom — on Wednesday. Along with a touching post, Ferguson revealed that she and Bowen, 54, came out to watch Anderson-Emmons, 16, perform in her school play.

Ferguson shared an adorable shot of the three former classmates as they posed together smiling backstage while Bowen held up the production’s Playbill. He sweetly nodded to his characters on the hit comedy in the caption, writing, “Took my sister to see Kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity. So proud of you @aubreyandersonemons!”

She also encouraged others to watch Anderson-Emmons and her classmates’ show. “If you’re near @viphstheater check it out this weekend. ❤️,” he added.

Fans said in the comments how touching it was to see the co-stars together again. “Cam would be so proud 😭,” read one comment, referencing Ferguson’s character Michelle’s husband, played by Eric Stonestreet.

Another fan replied, “It’s amazing to see that you all still consider yourselves family even after the show ended.”

Anderson-Emmons also shared a photo of their reunion on Instagram. The trio were all smiles as they posed together in the shot, which revealed that Anderson-Emmons is now as tall as Bowen. She also left a heartwarming caption that read, “Faves came to watch my school play <33."

This isn’t the first time Ferguson supported his TV daughter — whom he starred with after taking over the role of Lily in Season 3 — as the show ended in 2020 after 11 seasons.

Last November, the Broadway star took part in one of the actress’ school productions. He shared a photo of the two back together on Instagram and praised their performance Burn,

In the caption, the Emmy-nominated actor mentioned how “crazy” it is that Anderson-Emmons was the same age as 3-year-old Beckett, the younger of their two sons, when they first met. He also praised Anderson-Emmons’ performance, writing, “Watch her now!!! Congratulations, Aubrey! You were so great! love you! You make a pretend dad proud ❤️.”

complete modern Family The cast, except Ty Burrell, recently reunited in November 2023. According to Sofia Vergara, who shared photos on Instagram of them spending time with the on-screen family, it was the “first” time that almost the entire ensemble was in the same room since the April 2020 series finale.

The photos Vergara, 51, shared included Anderson-Emmons, Bowen, Ferguson, Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter and more — including one of Burrell with Winter, 26. There is a framed picture. , 56, in his absence.

When Ferguson posted about the gathering, he described it as “almost” perfect and shared that the audience was able to make it as well. “Our two dads, Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan, were there too,” he said.

Most of the cast of the Emmy-winning comedy have remained close since the show’s 11-season finale, with many of them reuniting at Hyland and Wells Adams’s wedding in 2022 and many often sharing their memories by attending each other’s productions. Showing support. events.

modern Family Can be streamed in full on Hulu.

