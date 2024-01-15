‘Moises Caicedo went unpunished’, ‘horrible action’, ‘he broke Ryan Gravenberch’s ankle’, say English newspapers and news agencies. football | game

When everyone was already thinking about a penalty shootout, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk headed in a corner kick to decide the English League Cup final in the 118th minute. The current Premier League leaders beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. Thus he won his first trophy for the Red Club since 2022.

Chelsea, only eleventh in the Premier League standings, missed one of two opportunities to salvage the campaign with the title. Now they will have to focus their hopes on the English Cup, where the Round of 16 will be played in the new week. Apart from this, Moises Caicedo of Ecuador, midfielder blues And the most expensive signing in the history of British football ($146 million), he left empty-handed as he expected to win the first trophy of his brief career.

This is how international news agencies and English newspapers viewed Caicedo’s performance in their digital editions, about an hour after Chelsea lost the final against Liverpool.

Sun: “Moises Caicedo was guilty of a terrible action against Ryan Gravenberch, leaving him scrambling on the touchline, but referee Chris Kavanagh, consistently rated one of the worst referees in the Premier League, failed and his VAR assistant, John Brooks did not consider (Caicedo) worthy of a straight red card. Gravenberch was replaced.”

Guardian:It was entertaining, full of events. For the first time in this season’s competition, VAR technology was used and Moises Caicedo was lucky not to be recommended (to be sent off) after tripping Ryan Gravenberch midway through half-time, allowing the Liverpool midfielder to be sent off. His ankle got badly twisted. Gravenbirch was left on a stretcher.

The Daily Telegraph: “There was even more anger when Moises Caicedo was not punished for a serious tackle on Ryan Gravenberch and the midfielder went off on a stretcher with an ankle injury. VAR referee John Brooks deemed it more careless than a serious foul and added Gravenberch to Liverpool’s very long (injury) list.

daily Mirror: “For an important final Liverpool included a lot of young guys on the bench who were absent (due to injuries). Another who would soon be joining the injured list was Ryan Gravenberch, who was carried off on a stretcher after Moises Caicedo’s horrific injury, and with so many key players inactive it was clear that Liverpool were playing football. Was going to be the subject of more desire than.

daily Express: “Jurgen Klopp was furious on the touchline when he was forced to make a very early substitution as Moises Caicedo came on for Ryan Gravenberch in the 25th minute, and the Dutch midfielder was carried off the field on a stretcher. Chelsea knew that if everyone (at Liverpool) had been fit and available they would have been losers; “After all, they had been beaten by a far stronger Liverpool at Anfield just three and a half weeks earlier.”

efe: Chris Kavanagh, one of England’s most respected referees, did not see a straight red card for Moises Caicedo for smashing Ryan Gravenbirch’s ankle. The Dutchman went off on a stretcher and Kavanagh neither reviewed the play on VAR nor showed a yellow card. Jurgen Klopp, along with twelve players in hospital, stood on the sidelines, unable to believe what had just happened. “Moises Caicedo’s expulsion has been waived.” (D)