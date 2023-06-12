Mojo warns of train problems around Beyoncé concert



Beyoncé will be at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday and Sunday with her so-called Renaissance Tour. The Arena is within walking distance of two train stations, Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and Duivendrecht, but both stations will be more difficult to reach this weekend due to track work. There is no train traffic between Central Station and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and no trains run between Haarlem and Amsterdam Sloterdijk. ‘We recommend that you prepare well for your outward and return journey,’ Mojo writes to concert-goers.

Work at Central will begin Thursday to Friday night and last through the weekend. A spokesperson for NS says that Mojo already knew about the maintenance when the concert was scheduled. “Mojo now keeps its visitors very well informed,” the spokesperson said. It’s not that there are no trains in Amsterdam, but there is an adjusted timetable with different departure times and departure tracks.

NS and ProRail advise passengers traveling to the capital this weekend to check journey planners carefully and take into account additional travel time. Buses run between Sloterdijk and Haarlem.

ProRail announced that, among other things, the switch and track would be removed to extend the platforms between tracks 7 and 8. Major maintenance is also required on the switches and overhead wires on the Dijksgracht. The adjusted timetable applies from Sunday to Monday nights until approximately 02:00.

Concert-goers in Amsterdam have had more problems than the train lately. Last weekend, several visitors to a Harry Styles concert in Amsterdam were stranded after a breakdown in train traffic around the capital.

In September, no trains stopped at the Bijlmer Arena during sold-out concerts at the Ziggo Dome (Kensington) and Afas Live (Yd Lorraine) due to overcrowding around the Grand Prix at Zandvoort

