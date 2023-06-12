Mojo warns of train problems around Beyoncé concert

ANP Productions , Source: AP

amsterdam

Concert organizer Mojo has warned people coming to Beyoncé’s concert in Amsterdam this weekend about potential train problems. All visitors have received an email with a warning to “mind the congestion and delays”.

Beyoncé will be at the Johan Cruz Arena on Saturday and Sunday with her Renaissance Tour. The arena is within walking distance of two train stations, Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and Duivendrecht. But due to track work it will be more difficult to reach both the stations this weekend. There is no train traffic between Amsterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and no trains run between Haarlem and Amsterdam Sloterdijk. “We recommend that you prepare well for your outward and return journey,” Mojo writes to concertgoers.

Lately it has become more frequent that concert goers have been stranded due to problems on the track. Last weekend, several visitors to a Harry Styles concert in Amsterdam were stranded after a breakdown in train traffic around the capital. In September, no trains stopped at the Amsterdam Arena during a concert series by Kensington at the Ziggo Dome because the Dutch Railways decided to use more trains for the Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

