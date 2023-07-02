Momentum picks T3 2023: 5 stocks for summer

Momentum Picks is a section for swing traders and strategic investors looking to profit from short to medium term movements (a few weeks to a few months) in stocks. Here we present our top 5 US stocks for Q3 2023 (early July to late September). Quality stocks with strong fundamentals are supported by favorable momentum.

The hardest part isn’t so much finding long-term winners as finding winners that will do well over the next three months, especially if you can’t sell them in the interim. So the goal here is to create a strong and flexible team. For this I base myself on evidence-based investing, that is, on scientific research that has proven the relevance of certain investment strategies over the long term. In particular, this highly rational investment process has highlighted the importance of certain investment factors such as momentum.

In the classic sense of the word, momentum is an investing approach that favors stocks that have seen an upward trend over the past six to 12 months. In MarketScreener, momentum always includes data on a stock’s positive trends over the short (3 months), medium (6 months) and long term (12 months), a so-called “technical” momentum, but also includes net modifications. Earnings per share and revenue by analysts in the short and long term, considering the visibility of analysts’ business models at variance from their projected figures, assuming that analysts are conservative in their revisions, is a more “fundamental momentum”.

The selection of Momentum picks is primarily based on two factors: quality and speed. The quality factor favors companies with strong fundamentals, namely good profitability, high profitability, a solid balance sheet, low margin volatility and a good view of results to come.

performance analysis

In our previous selections, we chose Copart, Mondelez International, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Microchip Technology, and Bruker Corporation. The equally weighted portfolio would have generated a return of +8.95% in Q2 2023 (31/03/2023 to 30/06/2023), compared to +8.30% for our benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, or A . Improved performance by +0.65%. On an individual basis, Copart was up +21.27%, Mondelez International +6.72%, Parker-Hannifin Corporation +16.05%, Microchip Technology +6.93% and Bruker Corporation -6.24% during the quarter. This selection performed in line with and slightly outperformed the broad US index.

Launched on December 31, 2021, the Momentum Picks selection achieved a cumulative return of +22.38% versus -6.63% for the broad US index (S&P 500), or an average of +29.01% over 18 months. This performance does not include dividends paid to shareholders during the period, so actual performance is still higher than these numbers.

our new pick

Let’s take a closer look at five selected US stocks for the third quarter (July to September) of 2023.

Autozone (Azo)

We take our profit on Copart and buy AutoZone. AutoZone is an American retailer specializing in the sale of spare parts and car accessories with approximately 7,000 outlets across the United States. Located primarily in the US, the company also has stores in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil. The company operates in the non-essential consumer goods sector. AutoZone sells to individuals and professionals. It supplies garages and gas stations, among others. It has a strong culture inspired by its founders. One of the major growth drivers of the stock has been the massive share buybacks in recent years. Total shareholder return (TSR), including the payment of dividends, has averaged 18.5% per annum over the last 20 years. This incredible performance has been driven by continued growth in sales and margins, and a sharp reduction in free float. After all, AutoZone is a “cannibal” company that has eaten up nearly half of its free float over the past decade. The number of outstanding shares has decreased from 35,521 in 2013 to 18,156 in 2023. Operating margin is 20.1%, net margin is 14.9%, return on invested capital (ROIC) is 28.2% and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is 6.8%. The balance sheet is solid and the financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA) is less than 2. The company was established in 1979 and has weathered past crises without any problems. The rise of electric vehicles shouldn’t hurt the company too much in the medium term. Demand is strong and stable.

Coty (COTY)

Coty is a company that manufactures beauty products such as perfumes and cosmetics. It has its own brands, but it also distributes brands under license for large companies such as Hugo Boss, Adidas and Burberry. The company divides its products into two segments: “consumer beauty” (40% of sales) represented by brands such as Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, Covergirl, Jovan, Maxx, Monanger, Nautica, Paixão, Rimmel Brands do. , Risk, Sally Hansen, 007 James Bond and “Prestige” (60% of sales) represented by brands such as Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloé, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster is done. , Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, SKKN by Kim, Tiffany & Co. Coty’s fundamentals are less stable than the other stocks in this pick. Growth has been nil for the last 10 years and the stock market movement has been quite chaotic since the June 2013 IPO. But changes are coming. In my view, the existing high debt can be managed through growth, improvement in profitability and conversion to hard currency (free cash flow). Figures have been pointing in this direction for many quarters. Operating margin should be around 13% in 2023, as should return on equity, around 13%. The revision in earnings per share and revenue for the next few years is expected to increase sharply. The price has increased by 43% since the beginning of the year. If we apply lipstick theory to perfume, several catalysts could continue to support the price for the rest of the year: the travel industry, China, and even a recession.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Booking Holdings is one of the largest online travel agencies. The company provides a wide range of travel services: hotel reservations, car rentals, airline ticket reservations, package tours, tailor-made tours, cruises, etc. The company has over 20,000 employees and operates worldwide. Booking is number one in its sector. The company has an incredibly durable competitive advantage (called MoT or Mot in English) and is a perfect example of a network effect company. Like LinkedIn or Wikipedia, Booking.com is the place to book a hotel accommodation, simply because the company has the largest selection in the world. The quality of service is second to none, especially with the famous free reservation option. It is rare that a company dominates its field and provides excellent quality service. Its direct credit goes to the management. The company is trading at 20x expected 2023 earnings. This is reasonable given its strong fundamentals (30% free cash flow margin, 50% ROE, solid balance sheet). With the company still benefiting from the reopening of the economy after the pandemic, 2023 — like last year — should be a good year. The complete analysis can be found here.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal is a distributor of screws, nuts and other small parts, founded in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota, and is the number one in its industry. Known by investors for its unparalleled success, the stock has long been one of the best performing financial instruments in the North American markets. The stock is a member of the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500. The stock has maintained an almost uninterrupted upward trend since its IPO in 1987 and has generated stock market returns of nearly 12,000% to date (excluding dividends which totaled 3.5% at the beginning). $5 billion), while the S&P 500 lagged behind by less than 800% over the same period. It is also known for its distinctive corporate culture, inherited from its legendary founder, Bob Kirlin, whom the press called “America’s Most Frugal Man”. For Kirlin, every penny counts, and undoubtedly, it is this culture of frugality that explains the surprising trajectory of a company with such a seemingly mundane activity. It’s a remarkably well-managed company with a healthy culture that has managed to reinvent itself and overcome problems while maintaining its remarkable financial performance over time. This prudent management style is also reflected in the balance sheet as there is no net debt and current assets alone cover more than three times total liabilities. This does not prevent Fastenal from earning a very high return on equity of 30%. The complete analysis can be found here.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Already featured in the previous two selections, Microchip is an American manufacturer of semiconductors, primarily for the home appliance, automotive, computing, and telecommunications sectors. The main products are microcontrollers, which represent more than 56% of revenue, and programmable logic networks (FPGAs for those in the know). Microcontrollers enable automation and are becoming increasingly indispensable in many devices, especially in cars and connected objects. The company should continue to grow this year with strong demand from its customers. The Group’s profitability is exemplary (net profit margin of 26% and ROE of 54% in 2023). The valuations (still) look cheap compared to the quality of the company and its future prospects (18 times estimated earnings for 2023). Momentum is favorable and analysts’ revenue and earnings per share revisions are in our favor. In line with its peers STMicroelectronics and Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology should (and already is) having a good year.

We will return at the end of September (30/09/2023) to evaluate the progress and propose a selection for the next quarter.