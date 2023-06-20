Monday, June 19, 2023 in Central – Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. Received the Nobel Peace Prize along with Rabin and Peres 6. love you __ 9. star wars-princess 10. Fits Romeo or Male 12. Fits Jones or Polis 14. musical dip 16. Now you see a lot of flags hanging 18. , Childrenyouth film series 22. Gelderland Municipality 23. Gelderland Municipality 25. string instrument 26. fits in the same row as attack And Character 29. Place 30. fits for the daughters of time 31. baked stone 32. sprayed heavily now

Scope: 1. Biopic starring Will Smith 2. Flash Delivery Man? 3. foreign support 4. Licer __ 5. city ​​in morocco 6. city ​​in belgium 7. city ​​in belgium 8. I will __, Crazyzip 11. sleeper 13. event around 15. __The Olympics, this week in Berlin 17. __Joestra will stay at Elsevier Weekblad 19. Softly 20. a difficult __ 21. German language 24. DeLa__, Amsterdam Theater 27. Do you have it 28. It is believed that

Riddle solved June 16. horizontal: 1. Timmermans 9. Nike 10. Tonic 11. Fast 13. Boy 14. BA 15. Burman 17. FVD 20. BUI 21. Domela 22. KM 24. Grip 26. Nering 28. Bruin 29. Deus 30. Engagement Stand: 1. Tina 2. IKE 3. Melba 4. Egg Cup 5. Atonal 6. NoË 7. Sniff 8. Acid 9. NSB 12. Landing 13. Barende 16. MGM 18. League 19. Earth 20. Babe 22. Not 23 mgs 25. rhine 27. ien between: landgraf

© Studio Steinhuis. More puzzles at Steinhuis Riddles.