Monday, June 5, 2023 in Central – Puzzles

Horizontal: 2. Austrian composer 6. plant energy 8. Presents the Spinoza and Stevin Prize every year 10. Legendary KLM Aircraft 13. on realization 16. thumbs up! 17. Mad Men and Jan Kramer said 18. __ Modigliani, painter 23. profitable 25. moon shape 26. Tabi 28. __ Karpov, chess player 30. Swedish group in Palestine 32. fits for point or day 33. Horse 34. old feyenoord line

Scope: 1. does in the past 2. Fits Hare or Stocking 3. sports federation 4. singer Javier or actor Paul 5. __ta, magician 6. tool 7. old communist 9. ____, Nature Quiz 11. very important your name 12. moon shape 14. Humberto or Fiona 15. he sang the hit song with rihanna hate that I Love You 19. South Limburg Village 20. One of the most famous 19 vertical 21. otherwise called, in short 22. women’s magazine 24. Felipe or Ramsey 27. mudflat running time 29. High __ 31. fits for 47 or party

Riddle solved June 2. horizontal: 1. PSV 4. PRO 6. FONDS 10. LARIE 12. VI 13. ICT 14+15. suri-chang 17. inan 18. udo 25. vitale 26. djkovic 28. xbox 30. ook 31. oi 32. hater 34. m 35. etc 36. cow Stand: 2. Sleep 3. War 4. Pi 5. Recidive 6. Finn 7. New 8. DC 9. Strut 11. Wright 12. Tonight 16. Haiti 19. Deborah 20. Sodom 21. Smoke 22. Ivory 23. GL 24. SEXT 27. JOY 29. BELL 33. AC between: spread law

