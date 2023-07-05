Monday was the hottest day ever recorded around the world

Last Monday, the global average daytime temperature exceeded 17 degrees for the first time. This is evident from the first measurements reported on Tuesday by the US RMI, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The average air temperature on the Earth’s surface on July 3 was 17.01 degrees. The previous record, which dates back to July 24 last year, was 16.92 degrees. NOAA’s data goes back to 1979.

The air temperature fluctuates between 12 and 17 degrees throughout the year, and in the period from 1979 to 2000 it averaged 16.2 degrees in early July.

Monday’s record has not yet been confirmed by other measurements, but could soon be broken as summer begins in the Northern Hemisphere. In general, the average global temperature continues to rise until late July-early August.

In early June, the warmest daily average for that period of the year had already been recorded by the European Copernicus. It was said at the time that those records beat previous records by a “significant margin”.

These and other observations are expected to provide a preview of El Niño, a weather phenomenon associated with rising temperatures. In addition, human-induced global warming also plays a role.

Last June already broke many records, not only in Asia but also in Europe. For example, last month was the warmest and sunniest month since the start of measurements in our country. In June, the average temperature went above 20 degrees for the first time.