Money is short on the road, but it is transferable

According to Central Bank data, on the behavior of monetary indicatorsParticularly in M1 (circulating media), there is less money in the hands of people between January 31 and February 9 this year, by at least RD$21,895.9 million, which makes it clear that the movement of money remains restricted,

However, since M1 covers the banknotes and coins in circulation held by the public transferable deposit Through checking accounts and savings in the national currency, official data shows that money in people’s hands in real terms closed with RD$5,369.8 million less between January 31 and February 9.

On the other hand, transferable deposits in the national currency closed with a positive amount of RD$16,526.3 million between the above date, which allows us to infer that people had that money, but they deposited it into the financial system so that They can transfer it at any time. Time through transfers between CCurrent and demand accounts (savings).

The monetary indicators are M1, M2 (expanded money supply), known as money in the broadest sense, and M3, the latter known as the money multiplier.

money in broad sense It includes money in the hands of the public and all accounts from which transfers can be made and all deposits and securities in the national currency, both in OSDs (other depository companies) and the Central Bank.

If the behavior recorded from December 23, 2023 to February 9 this year is analyzed, M1 has improved, as the decline here was greater since December, RD$61,247.3 million, of which people held RD$19,642.1 less , this figure is higher compared to RD$5,369.8 million from January 31 to February 9. Progress continues.

As well as transferable deposits in the national currency, which fell -RD$41,405.2 million and whose behavior is estimated by the large circulation of December, when people received, in addition to the salaries of Pascal royalties, bonuses And in some cases 10% of annual profit Established by law for associates.

Similarly, between December 2022 and February 2023, the currency in circulation also recorded a major decline of RD$31,912.5 million, which It also allows us to assess improvementHowever, if compared year-on-year, there has been an increase of RD$38,383 million between February 9, 2022 and the same date in 2024, with the December 2021 valuation also increasing in the same month. 2022 and December 2022 with December 2023.

Proposal

From January 31 to February 9 this year, the expanded monetary supply indicator (M2) recorded a negative movement of RD$18,774.1 million, as RD$21,895.9 million that remained restricted in M1 recorded a positive balance of RD$7,035.9 million that were Submitted by users of financial systems In the national currency box.

Securities other than shares in national currency Securities issued by the OSD increased by RD$0.8 million, while securities issued by the BCRD in national currency declined by RD$3,914.8 million.

Broad money (M3) closed on February 9 of the current year with RD$18,961.7 million.

Indicators

According to Analytica firmIt has been used universally in monetary aggregates of money supply, economic intelligence and business strategy. Acronym “M” (initial letter of money = Money) This is followed by a number, usually starting with one (1), as the assets included become broader and less liquid.

These aggregates are also defined as bank money to distinguish them from the monetary base controlled by the central bank.

In general, The most common measurements are M1, M2 and M3.And they are exactly the monetary aggregates used by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, he says.

M1: Circulating medium, used to sell and buy goods or services. Its structure is most liquid. It is composed of bills and coins in the hands of the public and transferable deposits through checks, travelers checks, and checking accounts issued by deposit-taking banking institutions.

M2: Money in the broadest sense. M1 + revolving savings accounts with debit cards + is composed of all deposits and short-term securities in the national currency, issued by deposit-taking banking institutions, including the Central Bank.

M3: Comprehensive monetary aggregate. This includes M2+ deposits and short-term securities in foreign currency issued by deposit-taking banking institutions, including the Central Bank.