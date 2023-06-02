Money Saved: Incredibly Bizarre Celeb Shopping

Do you ever feel guilty after spending a little too much money? Not anymore after reading this article.

We all know that a celebrity throws away money sometimes. But sometimes they go too far: from a dinosaur skull to a villa for dogs. These are the craziest celebrity purchases ever.

Too much money: The craziest celeb purchases

OK, you have a lot of money and you want to do something with it. And what do you buy if you already have fifteen big cars, four holiday homes and a vineyard? OK, other absurd things that make your jaw drop. Money is thrown around more often than not and money is lost. For example in the casino, which you can read more about in this article. but this celebrityReally take the cake. If you miss one – let us know!

Johnny Depp – Alcohol

Price: $30,000+ per month

First up we have Johnny Depp and he loves a drink. For example, he spends $30,000 a month on wine that is brought to him from all over the world. We are jealous of it.

Celine Dion – Humidifier

Price: $2 million

Celine Dion feared that the desert climate in Las Vegas would damage her golden neck. Here she lived for three years at the Caesars Palace Hotel. A humidifier worth at least two million dollars was hung above the stage he performed on. You have to pay something for this.

Paris Hilton – Villa for her dogs

Price: $325,000

Realization moment. Celebrity Paris Hilton’s dog house is probably nicer than your own. This dog house, which Paris bought for $325,000 in 2009, has two floors, a balcony, a large chandelier with black crystal and designer furniture. encounter.

Donald Trump – Gold interior including private jet

Value: $100 million

Even the presidents of our neighbors across the Atlantic are not averse to making big purchases here and there. In 2011, Donald Trump bought a Boeing 757 from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $100 million. deal right? If that wasn’t enough, he quickly got most of the interior plated with 24-karat gold.

Jay-Z – Race Horse

Price: $55 million

In 2014, Jay-Z entered the world of horse riding. How else. He bought the racehorse California Chrome, who had already won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. For this he paid 55 million dollars. Well, all we can say is that he nailed it.

Nicolas Cage – Dinosaur Skull

Price: $276,000

What, a dinosaur skull? Yes this is true. Nicolas Cage became the owner of a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus batar skull in 2007. He eventually won the bidding war against none other than Leonardo DiCaprio and walked away with a $276,000 scalp. Unfortunately, in 2015 it was discovered that the skull had been stolen from Mongolia and the fossil had to be returned. Shame!

Kanye West – Gold Toilet Seat

Price: $750,000

Kanye West, it’s a funny little guy every time. because it’s luxury famous person Life with his wife Kim Kardashian wasn’t enough, so he decided to install four Louis XIV-style gold toilet seats. The world of celebrities isn’t a bed of roses, but if it’s up to Kanye, it is. That’s what we call hunting like a king.

Mike Tyson – 3 Tigers

Value: $140,000 + $200,000 in food per year

When you feel lonely, getting a pet can be the solution. Boxer Mike Tyson took a more extreme approach. He bought 3 Bengal Tigers. Besides the fact that tigers are worth $140,000 in total, the animals also consume $200,000 worth of food every year. Such little kittens. For the fans: Before Mike Tyson went bankrupt in 2003, Tigers made his film debut in The Hangover. Can they put it on their CV?