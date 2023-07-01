Monica Bellucci has a relationship with Tim Burton: ‘A new adventure’

Monica Bellucci is captured by the director Tim Burton, Rumors about a possible relationship began in February, when the two were spotted kissing in Paris. The two see each other a lot, as Monica and Tim are also working on a new film together.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton together

It’s been a long time since Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton made headlines after kissing openly on the streets of Paris. A few days later, they walked hand in hand in Madrid. Monica presented another award to Tim during the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022. Was this the moment their love blossomed?

Monica told in a new interview Elle France that she has become completely infatuated with Tim. ‘Ah, what can I say? You have hardly ever had such an encounter. I know him well by now, i love him, Now I also know the (Tim Als, Ed.) director. This is a whole new adventure. monica plays beetle juice 2The sequel to the 1988 horror/comedy cult classic.

Monica plays the wife of Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice). Michael Keaton plays the lead role, with Winona Ryder playing Lydia Deetz. Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones are also back. Following her role in the Tim Burton-directed Netflix series Wednesday plays Jenna Ortega The role of Lydia’s daughter. The film will be released in September 2024.