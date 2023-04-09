Mônica Materlli opens album of her trip to New York with her daughter: “We play Gossip Girl” | Entertainment

Mônica Martelli is enjoying her vacation in New York, and this Saturday (08.04), the actress shared a beautiful sequence of photos next to her daughter Sofia, 14 years old.

In the clicks, the two appear smiling parading through the busy streets of the city that never sleeps, and Mônica declared herself to Sofia about the trip together. “I’ve traveled through many worlds that Julia brought me. Harry Potter, Friends, Stranger Things. We visited the Harry Potter location, Julia dressed as Hermione, aged 5. We went to the locations of the Stranger Things series in Atlanta. I also fell in love by Millie Bobby Brown. I would go to sleep thinking about Eleven. Thank God, I still haven’t stopped in a skull surgery room because of Grey’s Anatomy (a medical series that takes place in a hospital). This time in New York, we played “Gossip Girl” “. Teen series. We combined the clothes (part of the fun) and went to the places where the characters circulate. In Grand Central Terminal. On the famous stairs of the MET (Metropolitan Museum of Art), where they meet in the series after school. We passed the very “girly” day, on the Upper East Side. I love to play. Play brings out our best, it allows us to do what we want without judgment. I love the ludic so much that I made “pretend” my profession. I will always be ready to dive into all the universes that Julia introduces me to. Love you my love! I already miss spending all day glued to you!!,” she wrote.