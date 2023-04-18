Monster Hunter Now, the Pokémon Go-style game created by Capcom and Niantic, opens in September 2023 | TECHNOLOGY

Capcom has teamed up with Niantic to launch Monster Hunter Now, a mobile version of the fantasy game that allows players to hunt monsters and creatures in the real world through their smartphones powered by Augmented reality (RA), merging both worlds to “play in the places that users frequent on a day-to-day basis.”

LOOK: The controversial mobile video game in which Bukele persecutes gang members from El Salvador

the saga Monster Huntercreated by video game developer Capcom, is made up of various action role-playing titleswhich began in 2004 with the first Monster Hunter installment for PlayStation 2. Specifically, the setting of these games has a fantasy themedwhere a world full of large size monsters like dragons and other creatures.

Thus, the player transforms into a hunter what should find, catch and kill these monsters, which are located in different habitats, to get loot. In addition, you must collect resources and gather rewards to be able to create weapons, armor and other objects that allow you to fight against more powerful monsters and obtain better loot.

Within this framework, Capcom has partnered with the software development company Niantic to present the new title in the saga for smartphones, Monster Hunter Nowwhich will be released in September 2023 for all users, both on Google Play in the case of Android and on the App Store for iOS.

This is a new version of the video game designed to be played through mobile phones, allowing users Merge the Monster Hunter world and the real world through AR technology. In this way, players will be able to capture monsters in real time in their day-to-day scenarios such as his houseyour office, a park or the streets of the city.

LOOK: Warner Bros Games announces ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’, the new video game from the magical universe

As the development company has expressed in a presentation event with the press, Monster Hunter Now has been created with the idea of provide a “new experience to the most loyal players” of the saga, as well as, “attract new users” so that they know the world of Monster Hunter.

Following this line, from Niantic they have underlined their intention to inspire players to “explore the world” with technology, as well as help create bonds with friends by “hunting together” in the real world and meet new users through the game. . “We share the philosophy of building and running communities,” said Niantic Product Manager Kei Kawai.

The work of Capcom and Niantic will enjoy a style similar to that of Pokémon Go.

In this sense, Monster Hunter Now is also a multiplayer title that will allow hunting with up to four friends or players that are in the same environment. In addition, it has been created in the Niantic Lightship platformuses industry-leading geolocation technology and AR that overlays the “real world” with fantastic and ferocious creatures.

LOOK: The incredible faces of the characters of GTA San Andreas in real life, according to an AI

Specifically, there will be delimited locations marked in the video game, which are equivalent to real physical places, in which the players will be able to find resources and other options. These specific points have been chosen by the developers coinciding with the most important locations of interest in each city or town.

The game is released next September for free.

Likewise, users they will have to walk and explore areas of the real world to find monsters and game creatures. Even, as Capcom has explained, the type of monsters will vary depending on the location in which the player is, since the The world has been divided into different geographical areas. and, therefore, the species will vary depending on the habitat. However, the developer has confirmed that new monsters will be implemented “in the future”.

INTUITIVE GAMING EXPERIENCE

On the other hand, the controls of this game They have been designed so that it can be played in a simple way, “totally intuitive” and with “easy accessibility”. So to start attack the monster the player will only have to tap on it on the screen. Likewise, to carry out more damaging attacks, it will be enough for the user to hold down the screen for a few more seconds.

One thing to keep in mind is that depending on the weapon that is being used, will execute a different attack. In addition, the hunter will have different abilities depending on how your character is configured, such as different armor options.

“Niantic’s augmented reality technology offers a immediate hunting experiencesomething that can be played casually while enjoying the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer,” said Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto.

The video game premieres on iOS and Android devices next September.

One of the novelties included in this title is the paintball functionwith which the hunter can delay a fight to hunt the monster later. To do this, the player must throw a ‘paintball’ at the creature in question, which will be saved to hunt it at another time and place.

ARRIVAL IN SEPTEMBER

This game will be officially launched globally in September 2023. However, from next April 25 will be made available to users beta, so that anyone can try it and share their experiences in order to introduce improvements.

Also, as detailed by Capcom, Monster Hunter Now will be a free Game, although the integration of in-app purchases to provide the ability to purchase new tools or features. They will also leave Introducing improvements to get an experience “even more impressive” as the game is released and tested.

As expressed by the Niantic CEO Tatsuo Nomura both companies want this video game “lasts a long time” and that, as other Niantic titles did, such as Pokémon Go, they make it possible for “families to be more united, make friends and discover places”, while creating a “fun experience”.