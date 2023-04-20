Monster Hunter™ Rise: Sunbreak Free Update 5 Reveals the Gathering Storm | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

During the Digital Event of Monster Hunter™ Rise: Sunbreak Today, the brave knight Fiorayne has announced that Free Update 5 is coming on April 20, 2023 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This update introduces two challenging new monsters to face off against, including the resurrected Shagaru Magala and the Impending Calamity, Amatsu. Alongside these mighty combatants, the level cap on Anomaly Investigations has been increased, two Elevated Elder Dragons will be added to Anomaly Study quests, an update to the Cauldron of Fusion is coming, new Special Investigations have been revealed, and there are still more Event Quests on the way.

The April digital event can be found on the Capcom LATAM official channel on YouTube. A new trailer and additional resources for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are also available to download now from the Capcom Press Center.

Amatsu is a fearsome Elder Dragon who bends the weather to his will, and when confronted is capable of summoning storms and lightning that are rumored to have wiped a city off the map entirely. As if a god of destruction wasn’t enough for Kamura’s “The Fierce”, the resurrected Shagaru Magala has managed to use his overwhelming power to overpower the Qurio, infecting it into an even more fearsome form. Amatsu will be available starting at MR10, and the resurrected Shagaru Magala will unlock at MR180. Hunters capable of taking down these towering tormentors will be rewarded with materials and components to craft new equipment with unique abilities.

In addition to taking on these Titans, Hunters will also be able to take on two other Elevated Elder Dragons in Anomaly Research quests, and face even greater challenges with the new 300 Anomaly Research level cap. All afflicted materials from these hunts can be used in the Fusion Crucible with the new “Qurio Fusion” feature, which allows for even more customization of abilities. You’ll need to hone your gear before taking on the new Special Investigations that are unlocked after completing an Anomaly Analysis at level 300. These Special Investigations feature monsters with a wide variety of buffs, such as increased strength and longer-range attacks.

More Event Quests are also on the way, offering various rewards such as poses, the Bloodmalice Layered Armor, the Buff Body Layered Armor, and even Lagombi Ears. The new “Monster & Elgado Music: Chill Version” offers an assortment of relaxing songs for hunters to settle down and study the sword. There are also other new paid DLC options for face paint, layered armor, hairstyles, and much more. The voices of Sir Jae and Oboro (The Merchant) will be available to hunters, along with the hairstyle of the one and only genius scientist, Bahari.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 on April 28, 2023. At launch it will include content up to the third free update (Ver.13), including harrowing encounters like Chaotic Gore Magala. Versions 14 and later will be available after summer 2023, so stay tuned for updates!

Happy hunting!

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: PR