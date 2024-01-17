Monterrey vs River Plate Today Live. friendly 2024 online

Monterey will face River bank In an exciting friendly match taking place at the stadium Dallas Cotton Bowl, This is part of the meeting Argentina team preseason tour And both the teams are expected to field alternate lineups for this international clash.
How do they get there?
Monterrey and River Plate They have faced each other on various occasions over the years, leading to rivalries and memorable moments. In this 2002, Tecnológico Stadium, Monterrey Won by one goal in Movistar Cup duel William Franco, However, in 2023, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, River Plate They took revenge by winning 1–0 with a goal from Lucas Beltran.
Latest results from Monterrey:
- Atlético San Luis 1 – 0 Monterrey
- Monterrey 1 – 1 Atlético San Luis
- Mazatlan 1 – 2 Monterrey
- Monterrey 2 – 0 Puebla
Latest River Plate results:
- Colo Colo 2 – 2 River Plate
- River Plate 0 – 0 Institute
- River Plate 2 – 1 Belgrano
- River Plate 0 – 0 (P) Rosario Central
- Rosario Central 0 – 2 River Plate
Possible Lineup:
Monterrey:
- luis cardenas
- Stephen Medina
- Victor Guzman
- cesar bustos
- jesus gallardo
- crown of jesus
- george
- sergio canales
- joao rojas
- brandon vazquez
- rodrigo aguirre
River bank:
- franco armani
- andres herrera
- Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
- Paulo Diaz
- enzo diaz
- rodrigo
- matisse
- dance
- esquiel boat
- Facundo Collidio
- miguel borja
Forecast:
According to match probability #rushbetmxare the following:
- River Plate: +108
- Tie: +215
- CF Monterrey: +200
What time will Monterrey play its friendly match today?
- Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Stage: Friendly match
- Location: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, Texas, United States
Monterrey vs Where to See Riverbank
Transmission: ESPN (pay television) and Star Plus (via streaming)