Monterrey vs River Plate Today Live. friendly 2024 online

Monterey will face River bank In an exciting friendly match taking place at the stadium Dallas Cotton Bowl, This is part of the meeting Argentina team preseason tour And both the teams are expected to field alternate lineups for this international clash.

How do they get there?

Monterrey and River Plate They have faced each other on various occasions over the years, leading to rivalries and memorable moments. In this 2002, Tecnológico Stadium, Monterrey Won by one goal in Movistar Cup duel William Franco, However, in 2023, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, River Plate They took revenge by winning 1–0 with a goal from Lucas Beltran.

Latest results from Monterrey:

Atlético San Luis 1 – 0 Monterrey

Monterrey 1 – 1 Atlético San Luis

Mazatlan 1 – 2 Monterrey

Monterrey 2 – 0 Puebla

Latest River Plate results:

Colo Colo 2 – 2 River Plate

River Plate 0 – 0 Institute

River Plate 2 – 1 Belgrano

River Plate 0 – 0 (P) Rosario Central

Rosario Central 0 – 2 River Plate

Possible Lineup:

Monterrey:

luis cardenas Stephen Medina Victor Guzman cesar bustos jesus gallardo crown of jesus george sergio canales joao rojas brandon vazquez rodrigo aguirre

River bank:

franco armani andres herrera Leandro Gonzalez Pirez Paulo Diaz enzo diaz rodrigo matisse dance esquiel boat Facundo Collidio miguel borja

Forecast:

According to match probability #rushbetmxare the following:

River Plate: +108

Tie: +215

CF Monterrey: +200

What time will Monterrey play its friendly match today?

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Friendly match

Location: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, Texas, United States

Monterrey vs Where to See Riverbank

Transmission: ESPN (pay television) and Star Plus (via streaming)