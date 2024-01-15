Monterrey want to host El Tri if they advance to the 2020 World Cup

after Monterey Won four matches for the 2026 World Cup which it will host North AmericaIn the delegation that manages the imperial headquarters, they are demanding that mexican team i played in sultana of the north In the round of 32 match.

was mentioned above alejandro hutHe Host City Manager of Monterrey, During the announcement of the exhibition ‘Football as an excuse’ and said that the route of each selection Progression in the group stages is not defined and that is why they are negotiating for the Azteca team to play in Monterrey if they are the leaders in their region.

“Yeah, right (negotiations to bring the game). routes are not defined “Whether the national teams of different groups will continue will be known by the summer,” he said.

“All we want to see the mexican national team at our headquarters, but hey, it will definitely be defined between now and the summer when World Cup ticket salesWhich is always done two years before the event.

The BBVA Stadium will host three group stage games and one round of 32 game.

move away He also announced that there would be a legends match in the second half of the year and will be managed fifaA tentative date has been set for the month of September, but without revealing the names of the players.

“we have Possible date of 20th September For this legends matchWe have the approval of the FIFA Legends Region and we are going to work in coordination with the FIFA Legends Region fifaWhich is very good news for the coordination, bring important names, I don’t want to mention names, but we already have a list, we started with a list with the Santa Claus letter and we are working with the FIFA Mexico region. Working with the Legends arena in Zurich, polishing that list and of course in the month of March we will have news confirming the date and first names, but we will be talking about the top international legends, men, women. who will come to Monterrey for this event.”

They want a World Cup draw in Monterrey

The delegation member reiterated his desire for a draw. world cup 2026 should be done in sultana of the northAlthough first they’ll fight because it’s in Mexico And then define whether he comes to the royal land.