“Morbius”, “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” and more movie highlights in 2022

Remember the films that stood out in theaters in 2022 in the CineBuzz retrospective

Angelo Cordeiro, Fernanda Azevedo and Henrique Carvalho-Nascimento, from the CineBuzz editorial office Published on 12/30/2022, at 8:30 pm – Updated on 12/31/2022, at 8:30 pm

After two uncertain years due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2022 marked the year that cinemas came back with everything and, with them, great and awaited films also occupied the big screens, such as “Avatar: O Caminho da Água”, “Top Gun : Maverick”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”, “The Batman”, “Mars One” and more.

In our #RetrospectivaCineBuzz, we separate some movie highlights in 2022, like “Morbius”, which may not have been very commercially successful, but became a huge meme on social media; and “Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time”, produced by A24 with Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), which caught many people off guard. Remember the following:

Morbius

You may not even have liked “Morbius“, long from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but the production starring Jared Leto was one of the great highlights of 2022. It is clear that this happened much less for its story than for the great meme that the film ended up becoming.

Some time after the premiere of “Morbius” in theaters, Internet users began to viralize the phrase “It’s Morbin Time” as if it were a kind of “war cry” said by the anti-hero to turn into a vampire.

The repercussion was so great that Sony even used the phrase to publicize a return of the film to the big screen, but the popularity of “Morbius” did not leave the internet and, for the second time in the year, the feature flopped at the box office.

The Batman

In the past, Robert Pattinson jumped from one big franchise to another: it was “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, in 2005, in which the adorable Cedric Diggoryfor the biggest role of his career, that of the vampire Edward Cullen in “Twilight”, in five films of the saga inspired by the books of Stephenie Meyer.

In the following years, after achieving absurd fame, the actor embarked on a more independent cinema and far away from what the fans conquered through the success of “Twilight” would expect to see, but it was only Pattinson being announced as the new interpreter of Bruce WayneBatman’s alter ego, that the situation changed.

As much as he hates it – and he’s already made that very clear – people love Pattinson in a good way. blockbuster. And despite being forever remembered as Edward in the adoring hearts of eternal teenagers, the actor still managed to pierce the shell of even the toughest nerds, who accepted him as their new batman in 2022.

Avatar: The Way of Water

It was 13 years until the premiere of “Avatar: O Caminho da Água”, the long-awaited sequel to “Avatar”, a 2009 feature film that, until today, holds the highest-grossing title in the history of cinema. As he had already brought incredible visuals to the big screen with the first film, the idea of James Cameron was to overcome in sequence.

For the story, the filmmaker chose the family as a theme, even inspired by the family relationships of Brazilians, as revealed by the producer Jon Landau. However, the highlight of “Avatar: The Path of Water” is its technique that, in the past, brought so many people to the cinemas.

Just when we thought that Cameron had done his job in creating the majestic Pandora, we were surprised by new faces of the place, such as the area inhabited by the metkayinas, the water clan. In addition to new characters, new landscapes and incredible new animals, they further enriched the universe created by the filmmaker.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

As Marvel Cinematic Universe fans debated the merits of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” another multiverse movie took theaters by storm: “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time“.

In history, the common owner of a laundry finds herself in the middle of an interdimensional struggle after several universes begin to collide. For a moment, she has to let go of debt problems, a marriage on the brink of failure and a terrible relationship with her lesbian daughter to protect everything she loves most from being destroyed across the multiverse.

In addition to having an incredible story, “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time” takes us on a fantastic journey through different realities, each with its own characteristics and stories, which makes the experience even cooler. If it’s not the best film of the year, it’s certainly close to the title.

X: Mark of Death

“X – The Mark of Death” hit theaters with the quality seal of A24, exciting fans of independent films, but soon fell out of favor with more traditional audiences as it proved to be one of the best horror films of the year.

starring Jenna OrtegaHollywood’s new darling, and Mia Goththe film was so successful that its director, Ti Westimmediately invested in two more films, creating a lightning trilogy.

“Pearl”, the second film in the collection, has not even been officially released in Brazil, but it already has a lot of fans, eager to see the production on the big screen. Goth, the only one of the “X” cast to be cast in the other films in the trilogy, also did well and began to match Ortega’s popularity.

terrifier 2

Sequel to “Terrifier”, released without much repercussion in 2016, “terrifier 2” didn’t come out of people’s mouths for a long time. And, even reaching Brazilian cinemas only in the last days of the year, it was quite successful here too.

“Terrifier 2” is not the biggest horror film of the year, but it stood out for the controversies after its release, in October of this year: the film is so violent and bloodthirsty, that it made many people leave the cinema sessions in an ambulance with destination to the hospital. Crazy, huh?

Which 2023 release are you most looking forward to? Vote for your favorite movie! “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (February 16)

“Scream VI” (March 9)

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (March 16)

“John Wick 4: Baba Yaga” (March 23)

“Super Mario Bros. The Movie” (March 30)

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels” (April 13)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (May 4)

“Fast & Furious 10” (May 18)

“The Little Mermaid” (May 25)

“Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” (June 1)

“The Flash” (June 16)

“Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate” (June 29)

“Mission: Impossible: Reckoning – Part 1” (July 13)

“Barbie” (July 20)

“Oppenheimer” (July 20)

“Blue Beetle” (August 17)

“The Marvels” (July 27)

“Dune: Part 2” (November 2)

“The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents” (November 16)

“Aquaman and the Lost Empire” (December 21)

+ Do you already follow CineBuzz on social networks? So don’t waste time!