More and more cheaters caught in driving tests: “Cameras to film questions in buttonholes”

“Just got a call from the driving license exam center asking if I work, because every day there will be people who will take the exam with hidden cameras/earphones. today also.” It was a shocking tweet sent to the world by a Brussels traffic officer. But this is not an exceptional situation, it turns out. At Flemish driving test centres, they encounter cheaters remarkably often. Last year, examiners caught 168 cheaters in sixteen Flemish centres. At the end of March this year, the counter was already at 55. If this trend continues, the annual total will be above 200.

(Continue reading below tweet)

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

“Some fraudsters come to take the exam with someone else’s identity card. But the most common is the trick with the camera and earpiece, “says Steven Rees of GOCA Vlaanderen, the expertise center for car inspections and driving licenses. “Criminals hide a camera in a buttonhole or in the hole of their sweater. With this they dodge questions. Near the test centre, a partner is watching, who gives the correct answers live through an earpiece.”

(read more below photo)

Camera hidden under a shirt so that the exam could be filmed. , © GOCA

mandatory waiting year after fraud

Steven Raze of GOCA says if a fraudster is caught, the police are always called. , © GOCA

Till September 2021, there were no rules on how to deal with those cheating, so that such a person could sometimes take the exam again the next day. Since then, according to Raes, clearer anti-cheating rules have been introduced. “Whoever gets caught is not allowed to take the exam for one year. Whether there will be a judicial inquiry or not depends on the police and the judiciary. But we also feel more sensitivity among public prosecutors there, resulting in higher number of litigations. Not illogical, because such fraud is not innocent. It is dangerous if someone can hit the road without knowing the traffic rules.”

Actually, government lawyers do not allow this kind of fraud to happen out of the blue. In Antwerp, 33 clients of a driving school had to answer in court in March because of tricks with cameras. Some got a year in prison, others got substantial community service. And in East Flanders, community service orders were sought against a camera cheater and a man who tried to obtain a driving license using a foreign driving license bought online.

This problem also occurs in other European countries, like here in Spain. , © GOCA

bypass language problem

Many cheaters try to avoid the language problem in this way, says Rais. “The questions on the driving test are in Dutch. Those who request can receive audio translations in English, French or German. Not in other languages. In the past, one was allowed to use an interpreter in any conceivable language . Not anymore, because the system turned out to be susceptible to fraud. We sometimes had those sessions recorded and checked by another interpreter, and the interpreter often rushed out to respond.

The staff of the exam centers now know the tricks and are on their guard. “If someone registers who does not speak Dutch, they can follow the live sessions. If it turns out that the person understands question after question without any problems and gives the correct answers, they will receive additional Let’s check whether everything is being done fairly or not.

Declining success rates, especially among young people

Statistics from GOCA Vlaanderen show that passing the theory driving test is not easy. Last year the success rate was 37.9 per cent, which is the lowest in years. The number of successful candidates is falling, especially among the youth. In 2016, 60 percent of candidate drivers under the age of 20 passed, and 50 percent between the ages of 20 and 30 passed. Last year it fell to 47 and 33.7 per cent respectively. The sharp decline coincides with an increase in anti-fraud measures.