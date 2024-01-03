More bad news for Cuba’s economy: Prices of two exportable products fell

Prime Minister presenting the Cuban Government’s new economic package before the National Assembly of People’s Power Manuel Marrero assured that “the potential we have is greatAn example of this has been given in the discussions during the tours. “We have requests for nickel, tobacco, rum.”,

But these aspirations collide with reality. Among the three commodities mentioned by the official, which are traditional for the Cuban economy, there is one whose price has not stopped falling in 2023. According to the site, nickel was trading at $16,272 per tonne on January 3, 2024, after reaching a peak of $20,272 per tonne in the world market on July 25. business economics,

Not only is nickel going down, but there is also an annual decline of 47.23% Cobalt is another metal mined on the island. In 2023, its market value declined by 42.23%.

Why this situation? Were we not expecting a boom in metals tied to the energy transition, driven by increased demand for electric cars?

The reality is that such signals started supplying minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt used in the manufacturing of batteries for these vehicles. According to an analysis of the electric car market published by wall street journal, Prices of these three minerals will fall in 2023“Rising supply and weak demand pushed lithium to its cheapest level in two years, Cobalt at its lowest point in four and nickel at its lowest point in the pandemic era. “There’s potential to bring even more to the table next year.”

One factor influencing this outlook is that China did not grow as expected in the recently ended year, nor did the world. This, combined with a rise in interest rates, slowed down the expected growth figures.

“Expectations across the industry may be too high,” energy market research firm BloombergNEF acknowledged in a study.

In 2023, more than 20 lithium mines were opened in the world, with mining companies focused on long-term production. “There were supply issues before COVID-19. “Producers in China and Australia increased production as economies reopened, but demand has not picked up.”said to wall street journal Kwasi Ampofo, head of metals and mining at BloombergNEF.

In 2024, supply of all three battery metals is expected to exceed demand again. “Producers will consider further cuts in production to balance the market and prevent further losses,” warned Jordan Roberts, battery raw materials analyst at FastMarket.

For its part, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts a surplus of 30,000 metric tons in the global lithium market for next year, while Jack Bader, founder and director of critical minerals consulting firm Project Blue, warns that The cobalt market is currently oversupplied due to slow demand and high inventories.

“This is bad news for cobalt prices,” Bader said. He said he expects the same to happen in 2024 as producers run out of stocks.

While Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts Global cobalt supply will exceed demand by 20,000 tonnes in 2024. And the amount will be the same“There’s not a lot of positive activity and we don’t expect this oversupply to change,” said Benchmark analyst Spencer Ingall.

Many producers in Indonesia, which supplies about half of the nickel ore consumed in the world, have halted production due to low prices. so Global nickel surplus expected to far exceed lithium and cobalt next yearAccording to the benchmark, which holds a stock of 200,000 tonnes.

And while low prices bring bad news for miners, they could instead motivate cell makers to lower the cost of electric battery packs, which would drive down the price of electric cars.

Therefore, the forecast for 2024 expects battery pack prices to decline to $133 per kilowatt-hour, closing at $139 per kWh in 2023, followed by a decline to $161 per kWh in 2022. To appreciate today’s trend, the above prices can be compared to $780 per kWh in 2013.

so, What hope for economic prosperity do the alleged nickel orders represent for Havana? What did Marrero mention when attempting to portray Cubans as having a less bleak economic outlook than the current one?

Well, a little. The previous summary shows that The electric car boom hasn’t brought any benefits to Cuba’s coffers, and it looks like it won’t either. Watch Sherritt International’s results report at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

“Sherritt’s share of finished nickel and cobalt production at the Moa joint venture was 3,841 tonnes and 410 tonnes, respectively, compared to 4,443 and 419 tonnes, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022,” the Canadian company reported.

Besides, “The sales volume of finished nickel was lower than the same period last year And the absolute volume of production in the current quarter was primarily due to lower nickel demand from steel mills due to summer closures and delays in customer sales. “Increased availability of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and matte intermediates also led to lower metal purchases in Asia.”

Marrero will necessarily have to provide new clarifications in the near future. No one should forget this Sherritt forced Havana to sign a contract for 80% of nickel production over the next five years, With the aim of collecting the amount owed by the government from January 1, 2023, which is valued at 361.9 million Canadian dollars. With current prices in the world mineral market, this loan (one of the regime’s many loans) swells and spreads.