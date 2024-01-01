More banking services open in Cuba through Business Center

Amidst the so-called “banking” of the Cuban government, publicized for a few months, the Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) in Matanzas, in the west of the island, has recently launched a new business center. The corner of the streets Jovellanos y Medio, with the aim of providing more banking services, with the “plus” of proximity to the city.

Since its opening, more than 60 people have received personal attention and advice to finance their projects and turn them into socially beneficial businesses, according to a report by state media Giron. The center also facilitates the digitalization of Yumurino’s operations.

Services provided in the center include opening personal and business magnetic cards, including wholesale cards for legal entities; Payroll optimization for companies and new economic actors; Subsidy; Processing of payment methods such as liquidity letters and local credit letters; And connection of Virtual Bandek service for private companies and MSMEs.

BANDEC Banking Services and Business Center in Matanzas

According to Sandy Pérez González, commercial manager of Bandec Business Center branch 3461, “We have the possibility to pay for services received from MSMEs and economic actors to legal entities with foreign currency accounts in financial banks.”

,By far the most requested services are card opening and reprinting, setting up of virtual bandek and personalization of payroll,” he said.

In addition, Bandec provincial director Yanetsi Chávez Camaraza explained that “the opening of the center allows us to reduce branch 3461, which is small, has a lot of public and many customers, and thus offer more options. So that people can access everything.” “Things related to commercial and electronic banking.”

It is likely that this initiative will expand to multiple cities and provinces in the country, as is the case with many projects of this type in the country.