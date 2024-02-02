More complaints of non-compliance with US sanctions

The Oakland Institute, which examines investment deals in developing countries – particularly where there are questions about transparency, equity and accountability – has produced a report confirming that sanctions imposed by the United States government in 2022 Regardless, the gold mining sector in Nicaragua has increased.

“The sanctions, imposed by the (Joe) Biden administration in June 2022 and extended by an executive order in October 2022, have not been implemented. This allows foreign mining companies to expand their operations and provide vital income to the Ortega regime. ” The Oakland Institute announced the findings of that report in a press release, Murillo says.

The Oakland report, titled “Nicaragua’s Gold Rush”, stated that the gold industry in this country “has grown radically under the leadership of foreign companies” and that “the United States is the main destination of the product and accounts for a staggering 79 percent of all gold. The giver imports” exported from Nicaragua.

Animanas approved in 2022

In June 2022, the US government sanctioned the state-owned Nicaraguan Mining Company (ANIMINAS) and the Ortega-Murillo regime for continuing to oppress the people of Nicaragua and participating in activities that threaten the security of the hemisphere. Accused of using the revenue of Rs. , President Joe Biden substantially expanded these sanctions by an executive order in October 2022, which authorized the U.S. Treasury Department to sanction any entity involved in the Nicaraguan gold sector with financial ties to the United States. But the latter has not been put into practice.

Various opposition sectors have complained that statements of sanctions and condemnation against the Ortega dictatorship remain in speeches and on paper, as do the same countries and international organizations – such as the European Union – that threaten to face consequences if the country does not return to a democratic system. Give warning. path, they are the ones that maintain cordial diplomatic relations, cooperation and investment in the country, which translates into economic relief for the dictatorship.

The Oakland Report states that “Nicaragua’s gold sector is growing rapidly,” adding that it “has become the country’s largest export product, and the United States is the main destination, importing 79 percent of Nicaraguan gold.”

In 2023, gold was consolidated as the main export product of the common regime. Furthermore, it set a record by becoming the first individual product to generate more than a billion dollars annually, excluding free trade zones. Shipments of Nicaraguan gold to foreign markets generated $1,129 million, and meat and coffee ranked second and third with sales of $688 and $607 million, respectively.

affected indigenous communities

The Oakland Institute also condemned that “amid the failure of United States sanctions in Nicaragua, indigenous peoples pay the price of the gold rush.”

“The devastating costs of this expansion are borne by indigenous and African-descendant communities in the autonomous regions of the Caribbean coast, who face persistent violence, genocide, kidnapping and colonization of their lands,” said Anuradha Mittal, Oakland’s executive director. ” Institute and co-author of the report.

One of the largest gold mining companies in Nicaragua is the Canadian Caliber Mining Corp., which Oakland considers the main beneficiary of the gold rush in this country. 41 percent of the gold exported last year was produced by Canadian Caliber Mining, which said in its annual report that Nicaragua reached record production of 242,109 ounces during 2023. It is expected to reach 300 thousand ounces in 2024.

“Since sanctions were imposed by the United States in June 2022, Caliber has expanded its mining concessions, which currently cover nine percent of the country’s land,” Oakland said in its statement.

Additionally, “major investment firms and mining corporations based in the US and Canada are involved in the Nicaraguan gold sector, and include BlackRock Inc., Van Eck Associates Corp., Invesco Ltd., B2 Bold Corp., and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.” Oakland.