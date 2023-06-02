More details are known about the weapon with which Nicolas Ulens shot his stepmother

More details are known about the firearm with which Nicolas Ullens shot his stepmother, Baroness ‘Mimi’ Ullens, on 29 March. According to the French language newspaper l’avenir It’s a Glock 26, and Ullens had a second cartridge holder with bullets.

The weapon Ullens used when he shot his stepmother outside her villa and wounded his father, who was sitting next to him, was a Glock 26. It is a semi-automatic handgun that is not easy for novices to handle and is known to be very reliable and useful. For this reason it is very popular with the military and police services, mainly as a second weapon to be carried as a backup during maneuvers or operations. The bullets in it were of 9 mm, reports l’avenir As yet.

Ullens fired six rounds from it. The cartridge holder can hold ten bullets, although it can hold more after adjustment. With five of those bullets, he killed the baron. Another bullet was in the chamber, as was the case with the cartridge. So Ullens did not fire all the cartridges. In addition, the man had a second cartridge case full of bullets. It is unclear whether he intended to shoot them all, if he was actually going to the firing range to shoot some. These are questions that can be answered in further research.

In addition to murder, Ullens also faces punishment for violating gun laws. If you have a permit, you can transport a weapon like a Glock 26, but then lock up tightly and don’t load.