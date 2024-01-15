More details emerge about incident on Australia-Chile flight: Two people hospitalized in Auckland

The plane rapidly lost altitude and pushed all occupants not wearing seat belts onto the roof.

A passenger and a crew member on a LATAM flight from Sydney Will be hospitalized in New Zealand Their plane, en route to Chile via Auckland, recorded “a technical incident” on Monday, causing a strong shock and sending people flying onto the roof.

The incident resulted in what the company defined as “a strong movement whose causes are being investigated.” The 10 passengers and three crew members were “sent to a medical center to confirm their health conditions.” Eleven of them were discharged, LATAM said in a latest statement on Monday afternoon.

“Only one passenger and one crew member sustained injuries that required additional attention, but were not life-threatening.”The company added, specifying the nationalities of the injured passengers: four Australians, two Brazilians, two New Zealanders, a Frenchman and a Chilean.

New Zealand emergency services previously reported a total of 12 injuries, including one seriously. According to LATAM, there were 263 passengers and 9 crew members on board the plane.

Passengers told the local press that the device, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Rapidly lost altitude while flying over the Tasman Sea between Australia and New ZealandAnd people who were not wearing seat belts were thrown onto the roof.

A LATAM plane suffered a “technical incident” during a flight from Sydney to Santiago de Chile (AFP).

“People went flying because they weren’t wearing their seat belts,” one passenger told public radio. RNZ, “Some people were seriously injured. “People were really scared,” the man said in a trembling voice.

“During the journey, flight LA800 experienced a technical incident which caused a violent turbulence,” he initially told the agency. AFP A LATAM spokesperson.

The company said the plane, which was headed to Santiago, “landed at Auckland Airport at 4:26 pm local time (03:26 GMT).”

Rescue services indicated they were alerted around 4 pm (3 GMT). When the plane started descending towards the airport of New Zealand’s largest city.

A dozen ambulances and other medical vehicles were deployed to treat the injured.

“Our ambulance teams assessed the condition of approximately 50 patientsOne of whom was in critical condition,” he said AFP gerard campbellFrom St John’s emergency services.

brian joketOne person who was on board the plane said he saw another passenger hit the roof of the plane and break his ribs on the armrest before falling.

“He was against the roof of the plane, on his back, his head was towards me and he was looking at me. It was like ‘The Exorcist,'” Jocat said. RNZIn reference to a remembered scene from director William Friedkin’s 1973 horror film.

Jokat said that after the plane landed, the pilot went behind the plane. “I asked him ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘I lost my device for a while and then suddenly it came back.’

In some videos broadcast on the page of NZ Herald Several crew members and passengers are seen treating an injured woman on the floor of the planeWhile a message is heard on the speaker asking if there is a doctor on board.

50 people injured in incident on LATAM plane (Supplied/Brian Jocat)

The incident comes two months after US manufacturer Boeing reported a problem with another model.

In early January, a door on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 detached shortly after takeoff. Many minor injuries occurred.

In Santiago, the Chilean General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) reported that the incident “will be investigated by the New Zealand Accident Investigation Commission.”

Chile, in turn, “shall appoint an accredited representative in that country to participate in the investigation”The organization added in a brief statement

Most recently, the US manufacturer’s 737 Max was grounded for almost two years after two accidents involving two of its planes: the first, in late 2018, by Indonesian company Lion Air, and the second, in early 2019, By. Company Ethiopian Airlines, in which more than 350 people died.

In both cases, the crashes were rooted in a problem with a new program.

