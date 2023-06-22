More noise heard in search of Titan submarine: “With 30-minute lag, it must be from humans”

Sounds were heard again on Wednesday during the search for the missing Titan submarine, with sonar buoys also detecting thumps or knocks at half-an-hour intervals on Tuesday. Searches are focused on the area where the sounds were heard. The US Coast Guard gave this information without giving further details about the new sounds.

Read this also. The psychological hell of the trapped crew of the submarine Titan: “Without such figures on board, really anything could happen”

The Coastguard says it is unclear what the sounds are, and some experts suspect they could be signs of life, but expert Frank Owen from the Submarine Institute of Australia tells the BBC he is sure they are from the submarine. were coming “If there was an interval of 30 minutes, it is unlikely to be anything other than human sounds.” Owen thinks the voice of 77-year-old passenger Paul-Henri Nargolet, a former French Navy diver and seasoned adventurer, “smells like advice”. “He must have known the protocol for trying to warn the searching soldiers: On the hour and a half you knock hellishly for three minutes.”

Chris Brown, a friend of Brit Hamish Harding aboard the Titan, also believes that the sounds come from the occupants. “Harding is a very logical person, very intellectual,” Brown told Sky News. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was him who came up with the idea of ​​knocking every 30 minutes so you know it’s a human doing it, not just pieces of metal banging together.” Brown also thinks that Harding can use as little oxygen as possible to keep everyone calm.

Read this also. What does the “knocking sound” mean and does the crew of the missing submarine Titan still have a chance?