More Pokémon XXS and XXL have been discovered in Pokémon GO: details and trailer

We continue to receive good news for fans of Pokémon GO! Today interesting details have been confirmed by Niantic about this popular mobile app.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

Specifically, we have been able to learn that now any Pokémon can appear with XXS or XXL size in the game. These are the details and the video that have been shared:

Trainers: We have XXL news! After discovering Pokémon XXS and XXL last month, we have now discovered Pokémon XXS and XXL in Pokémon GO! Keep your eyes peeled in case you see your favorite Pokémon, the next one you meet could be tiny or outright huge! For more information, such as how to recognize different sizes of Pokémon during encounters or how the Pokédex records sizes, check out last month’s blog post! Always pay attention to your surroundings and abide by the regulations of your local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, turn on push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay up to date. —The Pokémon GO team

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you.

Font.