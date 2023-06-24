More shades can provide more richness, both literally and figuratively

Beauty brands like L’Oreal have around forty foundation shades, yet only a handful of pink shades are sold in our country. Focusing on diversity – more nude tones or halal products – is good not only for representation, but also for the economy. This is revealed by extensive research.

While our society becomes increasingly diverse, the base chain of major drug stores and popular stores covers multi brandShops feel quite comfortable in fifteen shades of beige. This must end, thought Dutch beauty influencer Angela Onuoha and criminal lawyer and television personality Natacha Harlequin, who wrote to the stores to expand their range so more people could find what they were looking for.

Kruidwat responded positively and will be the first major retailer in Belgium and the Netherlands to sell more representative palettes, so that all 45 shades of L’Oréal Paris and all 39 of Maybelline will be available from next year.

Cause it wasn’t like there were no shades except Dan Ivory, biscuits And Sand was in existence. Make-up brands have made a remarkable effort in recent years to make as many color match To produce as many skin colors as possible, after decades when people with darker skin tones in particular were largely ignored by the major (and cheaper) players.

The stamp under the proverbial ass was pop star Rihanna, who debuted Fenty Beauty in 2018 and immediately offered forty foundation shades for sale and was able to make $100 million in the first month. Today his wealth is estimated at 1.4 billion dollars (about 1.28 billion euros).

“I often cite Rihanna as an example,” says Hanan Chaillouki, an inclusive strategy expert. “She showed not only that there are more shades of skin, but above all they are in high demand. If existing brands already had a more inclusive policy, their brand would never have been so successful.

According to Chalouki, an inclusive policy can be initiated with various objectives. There are companies that realize they can no longer survive by only hiring white employees or using white models in their campaigns. They are driven by marketing objectives.

Furthermore, there are companies who really feel from an economic point of view that if they do not expand their product range they will miss out on a very large set of consumers and hence potential turnover.

“In Belgium, people still only think from a PR point of view,” says Chalouki. “This in itself is not a problem, as it is the impact it has on your brand experience. But if your communication doesn’t match your proposition, your approach, and your customer experience, people will be more concerned about it.

“Consumers really notice when they are sold a great photo and they will not be silent about it. Inclusion is not just a story of marketing and communication; It has to seep. Sometimes a more thorough adjustment is required than the ad panel.

In other words: If your recruiting campaign has a woman with a headscarf posing under a ‘Become our new ally’ banner and then lets your applicant join an all-white team, your story is wrong.

If you feature people with disabilities or dark skin in your ads, but your store isn’t wheelchair accessible or employees can’t help you properly care for curly hair – even if you sell it – those Not all investments really make sense. Although there is much to be gained from a truly inclusive policy, the numbers prove it.

Saudi Arabia at the forefront



A Nielsen report found that black women in the US spend an average of nine times more on beauty products than white women, even though they often have to visit specialty stores.

According to Picody’s 2020 global study, Saudi Arabia is the country with the highest spending on beauty care, followed by the United Arab Emirates, a result the researchers said was in line with expectations “because Arab cultures place a lot of emphasis on makeup”. Gives.” -up and personal care”, even though companies here still politely engage Muslims.

In 2016, Saeed Farooq, former global director of Islamic capital markets at Thomson Reuters, predicted that the market share of halal cosmetics would only increase, a prediction that has come true. The demand for Halal cosmetics is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11 percent and the market is expected to be worth $127.8 billion by 2033.

Recent US research from the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility concluded that tackling racial inequality in the cosmetics sector “$2.6 billion opportunity“Are included.

Challouky says the fact that companies sometimes miss those opportunities is mainly due to biases. “I notice that many companies still think that people of color are at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder, that their purchasing power is not as good. While the statistics confirm again and again how out of date it has become.

These numbers force more and more companies to face that reality, until the real loser is ultimately not the consumer of color, but the organization that is blind.