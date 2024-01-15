More South Korean doctors join strike despite government’s soft message

Seoul, February 26 (EFE).- More South Korean trainee doctors have joined the strike against plans to raise annual quotas at medical schools, despite a message of leniency from the government launched on Monday this week, which could impact health services. Have been.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, 10,034 of the 13,000 trainee doctors in South Korea have submitted resignation letters and 9,006 (70%) have effectively left their positions.

The strike began last Tuesday over conservative executive Yoon Suk-yeol’s plan to expand places for medical studies to 2,000 a year, with the quota currently at 3,058.

The government, which has issued thousands of return-to-work orders under the threat of fines for those who do not follow the directive and those who incite strikes, said today it would forgive all those who leave their jobs before next February 29. Will return to job.

“Considering the seriousness of the situation, I beg you for the last time. If you return to hospitals before Thursday, the government will hold you accountable for your past actions,” Interior Minister Li Song said at an inter-ministerial meeting today. Will not stop.” -Min, in statements collected by Yonhap agency.

“Remember that your voice will be stronger and your message will be delivered more clearly if you don’t abandon your patients,” Lee said.

Due to strikes complicating the situation in emergency rooms or causing surgeries to be postponed (50% of surgical interventions are being canceled in some large medical centers), last Friday the government raised the issue for the first time in history. The country, ranging from “severe” to “severe”, is the highest scale, its indicator of the state of health services.

Meanwhile, a crisis plan has been implemented by extending opening hours in public hospitals, opening military hospitals to the public or making tele-consultation mandatory for all medical centers in the country when the situation becomes favourable.

In turn, the strike has now added to the problem that many recently graduated medical students are refusing to start their internship period, which in South Korea mostly starts on March 1.

The executive argues that it is necessary to increase places in medical schools by 5,038 places per year to address the shortage of doctors, particularly in rural areas and in areas such as paediatrics or obstetrics, but the main medical union has condemned that decision. It has been one-sided and this increase should be not 2,000 but 350 places so that it does not affect the quality of training and service.

According to data published in 2021, South Korea, which has not increased places in medicine in 27 years, is one of the OECD countries with the lowest number of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants (2.46), behind only Mexico, Poland, Colombia And is behind Turkey.