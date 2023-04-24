More than 15 thousand people from Buenos Aires attended the first day of FINDE Videojuegos

With activities for the whole family, local DJs, a regional fair for creative industries, talks with developers from Buenos Aires, studios, game jam, E-sports tournament, among other activities, the first day of FINDE Videojuegos closed this Saturday, the Third Meeting of the Buenos Aires Video Game Industry that is taking place in the Port of Bahía Blanca (Avenida Dr. Mario M. Guido s/n (8103) Ing. White).

The event, organized by the Cultural Institute of the Province of Buenos Aires through the Undersecretary of Creative Industries and Cultural Innovation and accompanied by the Management of the Bahía Blanca Port Consortium, will continue this Sunday, April 23 at the same location, with Free and free entry for all its activities.

The programming of the second day will be carried out with the following grid:

EXHIBITION AND ENTERTAINMENT AREA

2:00 p.m. | Buenos Aires Electronic Stage | DJ Fede Bosch

2:15 p.m. | Buenos Aires Culture Stage | Developing video games is for everyone, with Florencia Vicencio and Marlow Haspert (DVBahia)

3:00 p.m. | Buenos Aires Culture Stage | Pablo Ramuzzi + Nico Marini + Shorsh

A true summit meeting of three full weight of humor and effervescence: From the Stage to the cell phone screen. The humor of television but reread and resignified through social networks. The future is Interdisciplinary. Creation and collective composition with a modern conception of creative logic.

4:00 p.m. | Buenos Aires Culture Stage | ARGENTUZO

Actor and theater teacher from La Plata, his theme is humor, from standup or impro, but he is also a fan of video games.

5:00 p.m. | Buenos Aires Electronic Stage | DJ Estefa

5:00 p.m. | Buenos Aires Culture Stage | mica suarez

Mica Suárez lives a full reign on YouTube, but for some time she has managed to cross over to more traditional media such as television and theater.

6:00 p.m. | Arena E-Sports | E-Sports Tournament Final

18.15 | Buenos Aires Culture Stage | Kevsho

It is impossible for his name not to appear when talking about youtubers in Argentina: a loquacious, histrionic and charismatic young man like few others, who rose to fame at the speed of light.

7:00 p.m. | Buenos Aires Culture Stage | FINDE Cup Superfinal

The E-Sports competition of the Province of Buenos Aires reaches its final stage, the winners of each stage will duel to win the second edition of the “FINDE Cup”.

7:45 p.m. | Buenos Aires Culture Stage | GameJam video game presentation

The developers present the prototypes of the video games created within the framework of FINDE.

From 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Arena E-Sports | E-Sports Tournament

The FINDE CUP is back, our own E-sports competition, this time it will be a VALORANT tournament to be played two against two. The FINDE CUP is open to the public, with prior registration.

permanent activities:

– Show of Buenos Aires Video Games:

– Virtual reality experiences

– Free games on consoles

– Arcade

– Microtronics

TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT AREA

2:00 p.m. | MICA VIDEO GAMES by Ale Iparraguirre

2:30 p.m. | “Video Game Production” by Ale Iparraguirre

Ale Iparraguirre stands out in the video game development industry as a founding member of FUNDAV (Argentine Video Game Cooperative), he is a video game coordinator for the Ministry of Culture of the Argentine Nation and is part of the Argentine Good Design Seal committee for the Ministry Productive Development of the Nation.

16:00 to 19:00 | GameJam | Day 2

A challenge for developers: produce a live video game.