More than 160 students from eight centers participate in a tournament on STEM skills at the ‘Marcelo Spínola’ in Umbrete

UMBRETE (SEVILLE), 8 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

More than 160 students from eight educational centers have participated in the ‘I Minecraft Education Tournament’ of the ‘Marcelo Spínola’ school in Umbrete (Seville), where they have been able to take part in workshops designed for them in which they put into practice ‘STEM’ skills ‘ –those related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics– and “21st century” skills.

Specifically, the centers participating in the tournament have been the CEIP ‘Arcu’, the CEIP ‘Malala’, the CEIP ‘Maestra Natalia Albanés’, the CEU San Pablo, the IES ‘Punta del Verde’, the ‘Buen Pastor’ school , the Marista de Sanlúcar la Mayor school and the CEIP ‘Almotamid’, accompanied by 15 teachers who have collaborated with their teams, as detailed in a statement.

The centers have competed in this tournament, which consisted of carrying out a time trial within the “own world” of the Marcelo Spínola school, created “accurately” by students from the center itself over several years of work within the educational tool ‘Minecraft Education’, and the attending students have also been able to participate in all the workshops that had been designed for them.

Specifically, they have been able to carry out six workshops, including content such as 3D Design, Virtual Reality, Application Design, Code Programming and Gamification, among others. Each of them has been prepared and taught by students from the ‘Marcelo Spínola’ school.

The organization of this event has “made the aforementioned center of Umbrete extremely proud”, from where they have valued “the success of the championship thanks to the effort and dedication of the organizers, participants and sponsors”.

The ‘MaristaCraft 4’ team, from the Marista school in Sanlúcar la Mayor, won first prize in this tournament, while ‘Buen Pastor 3’, from the ‘Buen Pastor’ school, won second prize, and ‘ The Tigers’, from the CEIP ‘Maestra Natalia Albanés’, has been awarded the third prize.

In addition, Team 4 of the CEIP ‘Malala’ has risen as a team of ‘Young Talents’, and the mention for ‘Best Teacher’ has gone to Alfonso Romero Zapata, from the IES ‘Punta del Verde’.